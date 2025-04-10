The roar of engines, dazzling night lights, and edge-of-your-seat drama — Formula 1 is back in the Middle East, and it’s bringing the heat. As the 2025 season kicks off, the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix gives fans across the MENA region the chance to catch every high-speed moment, live and exclusively on TOD.

For F1 fans from the region, this isn’t just the start of a new racing season — it’s a return to two of the sport’s most thrilling venues, each with a short but spectacular history of hosting Formula 1 greatness.

From Legacy to Launchpad: Why Bahrain and Saudi Matter

For F1 fans, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia aren’t just early-season stops — they’ve become pivotal stages where careers have shifted, rivalries ignited, and history made.

Bahrain: The Desert Jewel That Started It All

Since 2004, Bahrain International Circuit has set the tone for modern F1 in the region. It was the first Middle Eastern track to join the calendar — a bold move that opened the door to the sport’s global evolution. Fast-forward to today, it remains a fitting launchpad for new seasons, with its night-race setting and dramatic layout pushing both rookies and champions to their limits.

Saudi Arabia: The New Frontier of Speed

Launched in 2021, the Jeddah Corniche Circuit wasted no time becoming a fan favorite. Known as one of the fastest street circuits in the world, its high-speed corners and Red Sea backdrop have already delivered some of the most chaotic and unforgettable moments in recent F1 history.

These two races don’t just kick off the season — they set the narrative for what’s to come. As we look ahead to the new season, it’s worth remembering why Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have become so iconic so quickly:

Romain Grosjean’s Fiery Escape (Bahrain) In 2020, fans around the world held their breath as Romain Grosjean’s car split in half and burst into flames following a terrifying crash. Miraculously, he emerged from the fire with only minor injuries, an incredible testament to Formula 1’s unwavering commitment to driver safety.

Sergio Pérez’s Redemption Drive (Bahrain) Also in 2020, Bahrain witnessed one of the most emotional wins in recent memory. Sergio "Checo" Pérez, who was set to be without a seat the following season, stormed from the back of the grid to win his first-ever Grand Prix. The victory not only saved his career but earned him a life-changing call from the Red Bull team.

The 2021 Grand Prix Chaos (Saudi) What was expected to be a straightforward race turned into one of the wildest showdowns in F1 history. Multiple red flags, dramatic restarts, and a heated battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen had fans on the edge of their seats. The tension and the stakes made it a defining race of that unforgettable season.

Red Bull’s 1-2 Domination in the 2023 season (Saudi) In a display of pure dominance, Red Bull Racing stamped their authority on the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Sergio Pérez led the race with confidence and control, while teammate Max Verstappen sliced through the pack from 15th to 2nd, delivering a statement performance that cemented Red Bull’s superiority.

2025 - A New Season Begins! Big Moves, New Faces, and High Hopes

Pre-season testing in Bahrain has given fans an electrifying first look at the 2025 Formula 1 season — right where the racing begins. Lewis Hamilton’s fiery Ferrari debut, Carlos Sainz’s move to Williams, and six new rookies — including Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Liam Lawson — signaled big changes on the grid. Front-runners wasted no time making a statement: Lando Norris led Day 1, Sainz topped Day 2 just ahead of Hamilton, and George Russell closed out testing with the fastest lap, narrowly beating Max Verstappen and Alex Albon on the final day. Fans also got a first look at striking new liveries and race suits, with teams revealing bold designs to match their ambitions.

It is worth mentioning that while testing gave a glimpse of early form, the true pace of the cars — and their drivers — will finally be revealed under the lights in Bahrain, where the season officially kicks off. F1 fans in MENA can catch the 2025 season in action on TOD by steaming it live on the device of their choice.

