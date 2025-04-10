Dubai, UAE – The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) successfully hosted ‘She Deserves to Thrive’ on April 9 at the Museum of the Future, drawing an enthusiastic audience of women eager to explore mental and professional well-being. The event, part of DHA’s Mental Wealth Strategy, provided valuable insights, practical skills, and networking opportunities to support women in achieving personal and career success.

The session opened with a keynote by Dr. Hend Al Awadhi, Head of Health Promotion and Education Section at DHA’s Public Health Department, who emphasized the importance of prioritizing psychological well-being for a balanced and fulfilling life.

Participants engaged in impactful discussions and interactive sessions led by distinguished experts, including:

Dr. Rafia Ghubash – The Mental Wealth Toolbox: Strategies for Everyday Balance

Dr. Safa Al Naqbi – Financial Knowledge: Mastering Your Money Mindset

Dr. Khaled Ghattas – Art of Communication: Finding Your Voice

Reflecting on the event’s success, Dr. Hend Al Awadhi stated:

"Empowerment begins with self-awareness, confidence, and access to the right resources. She Deserves to Thrive created a space for learning, discussion, and connection, equipping women with practical tools to enhance their personal and professional lives."

Attendees praised the session for its engaging discussions, expert insights, and networking opportunities, highlighting its impact on their personal growth and career development.

About the Mental Wealth Strategy

The Mental Wealth Strategy is a cornerstone initiative by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), designed to prioritize mental well-being, foster open conversations, and provide actionable solutions for individuals across Dubai.

Aligned with the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, this comprehensive strategy is backed by a dedicated AED 105 million investment. Over the next five years, DHA will roll out ten major initiatives aimed at strengthening mental health awareness, accessibility, and support across communities.