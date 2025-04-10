Cairo, In the presence of Minister President of Saxony Mr. Michael Kretschmer, and with representatives from the Ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, and Ministry of Labor, CIRA Education proudly hosts the official opening ceremony of Saxony Egypt University for Applied Science and Technology (SEU), Egypt’s largest private technological university in the greater Cairo region. This pioneering initiative, brought forward through CIRA’s subsidiary, Al Ahly CIRA

—a joint venture between CIRA and Al Ahly Capital Holding — brings leading German industry expertise from Saxony, Germany, to Egypt. The launch event was attended by several high-ranking government officials from Saxony and the rectors of leading Saxon universities.

Following the inauguration by Presidential Decree. No. 308 of 2024, Saxony Egypt University opened its doors to students in September 2024. The newly established applied science and technology university sets itself apart as a premier institution by offering German education standards that ensure academic excellence and global recognition. SEU is committed to enhancing the landscape of technological education in Egypt by bringing together a comprehensive range of programs, developed in collaboration with leading Saxony-based partners, cutting-edge educational technology, innovative teaching methods, and state-of-the-art facilities, labs, and workshops to provide students with an unparalleled learning experience. A key strength of SEU’s curriculum is its strong emphasis on practical learning, with 60% of studies dedicated to hands-on experience to facilitate seamless industry integration, abundant internship opportunities, cross- disciplinary collaboration, and global exposure – laying the groundwork for promising careers on a global scale. Among its strategic partnerships, SEU collaborates with prominent industry leaders such as DB Schenker, Raya Logistics, El Nada Hospital SODIC, La Vienna FC, Ta’ahel, Heliopolis El Shorouk Sporting Club, TUV Nord, and the Egyptian Paralympics Committee, offering valuable internships and career opportunities for its students and graduates. Graduates not only gain proficiency in the German language but also receive active support from SEU in entering the German job market, opening doors to international career prospects, which enable graduates with proficiency in the German language – facilitating their entry into both the Egyptian and German labor markets.

This groundbreaking project, which represents Egypt’s largest investment in technical education, focuses on enhancing the quality of education in Egypt’s technology sector by integrating Saxony’s successfully proven industry expertise. By aligning with Egypt’s strategic direction to support Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), SEU is dedicated to strengthening the Egyptian labor market by producing a highly skilled workforce that meets the evolving demand of local industries and bridges the country’s supply-demand gap for quality education in the technology space, ensuring that graduates are well-equipped with the practical knowledge and technical skills required in today’s economy.

The launch event commenced with a guided campus tour of SEU and continued with speeches from SEU President Prof. Mohamed Abdel Rahman Mohamed and Dr. Hassan Kalla, Chairman of CIRA Education, followed by addresses from the attending representatives of Egyptian ministries.

To cap off the event, a signing ceremony was held for three Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with globally recognized and reputable educational institutions in Saxony, Germany – namely the University of Applied Sciences Zittau/Görlitz (HSZG), the University of Applied Sciences Westsächsische Hochschule Zwickau (WHZ), and the University of Applied Sciences Technische Universität Bergakademie Freiberg (TU). These agreements formalize SEU’s deep-rooted collaboration with Saxony’s leading universities, ensuring the direct transfer of German academic excellence, applied research methodologies, and industry-integrated education to Egypt. By leveraging the proven success of the German applied sciences model, these partnerships will provide SEU students with world-class curricula, hands-on training, and direct exposure to international best practices, positioning them at the forefront of Egypt’s technology sector.

A fourth MoU was signed with DEinternational, the service unit of the German-Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce (AHK Egypt). This agreement establishes DEinternational’s role in delivering examinations and services, adhering to quality assurance standards on behalf of AHK Egypt to SEU. Under this partnership, DEinternational will provide German dual vocational and educational training (VET), allowing SEU students seamless integration into the German labor market. This collaboration is a vital step in strengthening the link between education and industry, ensuring that students gain the practical skills and knowledge necessary for success in both the German and Egyptian labor markets.

Dr. Hassan El Kalla, Chairman of CIRA Education, emphasized the significance of this project, stating: “We are profoundly grateful for the steadfast support from the government, which has been instrumental in the success of this project. We also deeply appreciate the indispensable contributions of our esteemed partners in Saxony, whose collaboration has been

essential to the success of SEU. At CIRA Education, our mission has always been to empower individuals and foster sustainable development. With the launch of SEU, we are actively bringing this mission to life by enhancing skillsets, creating job opportunities, stimulating economic growth, and empowering Egyptian communities for long-term progress.”

Mohamed El-Etreby, CEO of the National Bank of Egypt and Chairman of Al Ahly Capital Holding, affirmed that the establishment of Saxony Egypt University (SEU) marks a milestone in Egypt’s journey towards advancing technical education and fostering innovation. He added that the partnership between Al Ahly Capital—the investment arm of the bank—and CIRA Education provides world-class educational opportunities aligned with the demands of the global labor market. El-Etreby further stated that Saxony Egypt represents a strategic investment in Egypt’s future by equipping its youth with the skills and knowledge necessary to drive economic growth and sustainable development.

About CIRA Education

Established in 1992, CIRA Education is the largest driver of human capital development in Egypt, dedicated to nurturing the next generation of leaders, innovators, and changemakers. With a belief in the transformative power of education, CIRA Education focuses on unlocking potential and fostering growth across all levels of learning. The company manages and operates 30 schools, three universities, and 9 Pre-Schools/Enrichment Centers in 12 different governorates, providing high- quality educational services to more than 60,000 students around Egypt.

CIRA Education offers a diverse portfolio of curricula in the K-12 sector, including British, American, Canadian, French, and German systems, alongside the Egyptian National curriculum. By cultivating skills, knowledge, and character, CIRA Education empowers students to thrive in an ever-evolving world and contribute meaningfully to the progress of their communities and the nation. The PreK student body is 668 students, while K-12 sector has more than 34,000 students. As for higher education, currently has almost 20,000 students in 26 different faculties, according to 2024/2025 academic year’s numbers.

About Al Ahly CIRA

Al Ahly CIRA for Educational Services S.A.E. is a strategic partnership between Al Ahly Capital Holding (ACH), the investment arm of the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), and CIRA Education, the largest listed educational services provider on the Egyptian Exchange, with a shared commitment to delivering world-class education. Al Ahly CIRA is focused on serving all segments of Egyptian society, with a special emphasis on providing accessible, high-quality educational opportunities to middle-income citizens. The partnership combines the strengths of Egypt's largest state-owned bank and a leading private sector player in the education sector, ensuring a comprehensive and impactful approach to shaping the future of education in Egypt.

About Al Ahly Capital Holding

Al Ahly Capital Holding (ACH) is investment arm of National Bank of Egypt (NBE) an innovative private shareholding company founded in 2008 with an authorized capital of EGP 40.0Bn for a mission to invest strategically in sectors that drive development and growth in Egypt. ACH operates a full range of services through three strategic pillars: Private Equity, Capital Markets, and Non-banking Financial Services.

About SIS Middle East

Saxony International School (SIS) in Egypt encompasses a diverse range of educational institutions and pioneering projects. SIS Cairo West serves as our flagship German school, offering a comprehensive education from kindergarten to grade 12, adhering to the same high standards as nearly 40 schools and kindergartens from SIS Germany. SIS Middle East is revolutionizing vocational education in Egypt, particularly in the automotive sector, through the application of the renowned German dual system. The portfolio has recently expanded to include SEU - Saxony Egypt University, a German university embracing the innovative dual system. Additionally, a Telc language center enables learners to obtain internationally recognized language certifications.

About the University of Applied Sciences Zittau/Görlitz (HSZG)

The University of Applied Sciences Zittau/Görlitz (HSZG) is a distinguished institution in Germany specializing in engineering, business, social sciences, and environmental studies. Established in 1992, HSZG combines academic excellence with hands-on learning, offering practice-oriented study programs. The university maintains strong collaborations with industry and international partners, ensuring excellent career opportunities for graduates. With campuses in Zittau and Görlitz, it provides a dynamic learning environment with modern facilities. HSZG is recognized for its research strengths in renewable energy, sustainability, and interdisciplinary cooperation, contributing to innovative solutions for global challenges.

About the University of Applied Sciences Zwickau (WHZ)

The University of Applied Sciences Zwickau is a renowned institution in Germany specializing in engineering, economics, arts, and health sciences. With a history dating back to 1897, WHZ combines tradition with modern education, offering practice- oriented study programs. The university maintains strong partnerships with industry and international institutions, ensuring high employability for graduates. Its campuses in Zwickau and surrounding locations provide a dynamic learning environment with state-of-the-art facilities. WHZ is recognized for its research excellence, particularly in automotive engineering, mobility, and sustainable technologies.

About the University of Applied Sciences Technische Unversität Bergakademie Freiberg (TU)

The TU Bergakademie Freiberg is a prestigious institution in Germany specializing in natural sciences, engineering, and resource management. With a history dating back to 1765, TU Freiberg combines tradition with innovative research and education, focusing on sustainability and raw materials. The university maintains strong collaborations with industry and international partners, ensuring excellent career prospects for graduates. Its campus in Freiberg offers a vibrant academic environment with

cutting-edge facilities. TU Freiberg is recognized for its expertise in geosciences, materials science, and energy technologies, contributing to global advancements in these fields.

About the German-Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce (AHK Egypt)

AHK Egypt, also known as the German-Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Egypt, is part of the global network of the German Chambers of Commerce Abroad (AHK). Serving as the official business representation for German companies operating in Egypt, AHK Egypt plays a crucial role in fostering strong economic and trade relations between Germany and Egypt. The chamber not only supports German businesses with essential services such as advocacy, networking, and market insights, but also organizes events, forums, and initiatives designed to promote bilateral trade and investment.

About DEinternational Egypt

DEinternational Egypt, an integral part of the German Industry and Commerce (AHK) Egypt network, plays a pivotal role in supporting German businesses and investors in their ventures within Egypt. Specializing in providing comprehensive consulting services, DEinternational offers tailored solutions to facilitate the successful entry and expansion of German companies into the Egyptian market. DEinternational Egypt serves as a trusted partner for German companies looking to establish a presence in Egypt through offering market research, partner searches, and guidance on local regulations and business practices.