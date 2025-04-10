London – The 9th Africa Tech Summit London will convene at the London Stock Exchange on 6 June 2025, reinforcing the critical role of London as a gateway for capital and partnerships in Africa’s continuously evolving tech ecosystem. This year’s summit comes at a pivotal time for the African tech landscape, as tech ventures across the continent experienced a decrease in gross funding, with $3.2bn secured in 2024 - a 7% decline year-on-year, according to Partech’s 2024 Africa Tech Venture Capital Report.

The summit, kindly supported by the London Stock Exchange, Amazon Web Services, Flutterwave, Tola Mobile, 4G Capital and more, will host 350+ leaders, including founders, investors, and policymakers and feature keynotes, sector-focused panels, and fireside chats, alongside networking opportunities to accelerate business partnerships. The summit will spotlight pathways to foster growth, with a focus on climate tech, scaling, and cross-border partnerships.

A dedicated Africa Climate Tech and Investment Summit on 5 June will highlight the continent’s emergence as a climate innovation hub, with climate ventures securing $413.9m (33% of all African venture funding in 2024, per Dabafinance).

Andrew Fassnidge, Founder of Africa Tech Summit, noted:

"The African tech ecosystem has evolved from early-stage innovation to a maturing market primed for scale and exits. Returning to the London Stock Exchange for our ninth edition highlights its role in connecting African tech ventures with global capital. With climate tech surging, investor confidence rebuilding, and IPO pipelines strengthening, we’re excited to see another chapter of Africa’s tech story being written here."

The London Stock Exchange’s participation underscores its commitment to providing a premier platform for African companies seeking to scale. Currently, over 140 African businesses are listed on London markets, and the exchange actively facilitates access to international capital.

Abi Ajayi, Head of Primary Markets, Middle East & Africa at the London Stock Exchange, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome back the Africa Tech Summit. Our partnership reflects the London Stock Exchange’s important role as a financing destination for African companies and our purpose of convening companies with capital. From fintech to climate tech, we are committed to supporting growth companies and delivering opportunities that enable companies to connect with investors, advisors, and the wider community."

About Africa Tech Summit

Africa Tech Summit London connects tech leaders from the African ecosystem and international players under one roof, at the London Stock Exchange. Network and do business with tech corporates, investors, leading ventures, and industry stakeholders, driving business and investment forward. Following three consecutive sold-out years, the ninth edition will convene on June 6, 2025.

