H.E. Alia Al Mazrouei: The event serves as a vital opportunity to strengthen connections with women entrepreneurs who continue to excel

Abu Dhabi - The Ministry of Economy (MoEc) organised an event to celebrate Emirati Women's Day 2024, which was attended by H.E. Alia bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship; and H.E. Badreya Al Maidoor, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services at the Ministry of Economy, along with several Emirati women entrepreneurs and AI and technology specialists.

The event featured several panel discussions and workshops that addressed the role of Emirati women in the era of AI, the key characteristics of successful women entrepreneurs, and shared an array of inspiring stories and successful experiences of Emirati women entrepreneurs.

H.E. Alia Al Mazrouei emphasized that the UAE’s wise leadership is committed to providing unwavering support to Emirati women in various sectors and that this approach has made Emirati women active partners in developmental policies adopted by the State. Her Excellency pointed out that the hosting of this event underlines the Ministry's belief in the effective role of Emirati women in society and their achievements in all areas, as they have become a key partners in driving the national economy’s growth and sources of pride and honour for women around the world.

In her speech at the event, H.E. Alia Al Mazrouei expressed her gratitude and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, Mother of the Nation. She acknowledged the remarkable efforts that Her Highness has made and continues to make for Emirati women, highlighting her strong commitment to empowering women in society and providing all the necessary resources to cultivate their leadership and sense of responsibility. This dedication has significantly enhanced the status of women in both regional and international stages.

H.E. Alia Al Mazrouei, said: “This Emirati Women's Day event is a significant opportunity to connect with women entrepreneurs, listen to them, and encourage them to establish innovative and entrepreneurial projects across various economic sectors, particularly in emerging economic fields such as technology and AI. It also provides a space for discussion and consultation about the future of entrepreneurship in the country, exchange best practices and experiences, as well as address the challenges hindering the growth and prosperity of women-led entrepreneurial ventures.”

Her Excellency said that the Ministry of Economy, alongside its partners from both public and private sectors, remains committed to launching innovative initiatives and programmes aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs and SME-owners. These efforts are designed to help them establish their businesses and engage in economic activities, while also providing opportunities and resources that support the growth of their projects. Additionally, the Ministry strives to assist these women in gaining the experience and skills necessary for the job market. This initiative is part of a broader vision to reinforce the UAE's status as a global hub for entrepreneurship and the new economy by the next decade, in alignment with the goals of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.

During the event, Her Excellency highlighted several initiatives and opportunities offered by the Ministry of Economy to support Emirati women entrepreneurs in developing and expanding their businesses. She also discussed strategies for overcoming various challenges they encounter, especially focusing on the National SME Programme, which provides a range of benefits for owners of SMEs in the UAE.

The event featured a panel discussion titled ‘Emirati Women in the Age of AI: Inspirational Stories and Personal Journeys,’ which highlighted the remarkable achievements of Emirati women in the field of AI. Additionally, a workshop called ‘Fundamentals and Key Traits of Successful Emirati Female Entrepreneurs’ was held to equip participants with the key enablers and qualities needed for entrepreneurs given the rapid shifts taking place in the UAE’s business landscape.

