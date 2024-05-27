Cairo: Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Dr. Aly El-Moselhy inaugurates the 12th edition of the Fi Africa and ProPak MENA exhibitions, the one stop sourcing platform in Africa for food and beverage manufacturing and packaging sectors, at Egypt International Exhibition Center. The exhibitions, which run from May 26-28, are being held with an emphasis on the pivotal role of the food and beverage sector as a driving force in Egypt’s national economy.

The 12th edition of this exhibition is being held under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, the Ministry of Environment, and the Ministry of Trade and Industry. It is attended by representatives from the Egyptian Industries Federation, including Mr. Ashraf El-Gazayerli, Executive Board member of the Chamber of Food Industries (CFI), Engineer Nadim Elyas, Head of the Chamber of Printing and Packaging, and Walid Gamal El-Din, Chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

Minister of Supply Dr. Aly El-Moselhy underscored the importance of the food and beverage industry in driving Egyptian economic growth and creating jobs. Moselhy added that the exhibitions provide an effective platform for exploring the latest technological advancements and state-of-the-art industrial applications in the food manufacturing and packaging sectors in addition to the latest trends in the food ingredients manufacturing industry. Moselhy noted the exhibitions serve as networking venues for exchanging expertise and pave the way for local and foreign exhibitors alike to explore available export opportunities, thus contributing to creating more employment opportunities locally and abroad and drawing more investments to Egypt.

Several major companies, including Tetra Pak, United Oils and Foods Co., Kamena, Hi-Tek Engineering, and Mashreq for Business Development Company sponsor this year’s edition. Over 350 exhibiting foreign companies from more than 20 countries, including Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana, and China, are participating in the exhibitions, along with a significant presence of local Egyptian companies, manifesting the industry’s global outreach and collaboration. Approximately 12,000 visitors from various segments of the food and beverage manufacturing industry are expected to attend the exhibitions, facilitating networking and business opportunities, marking a 30% increase from last year’s edition.

Mostapha Khalil, Group Director of Informa Markets Egypt, the organizer of the exhibitions, said he was pleased with the opening of this year’s edition, adding, “We reaffirm our commitment to excellence for economic development and promoting the industry both inside and outside Egypt. We applaud the Egyptian government’s support of this edition, represented by the respective ministries. Through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives, we aim to empower local companies and contribute to the growth of the food processing and packaging sectors. With the participation of over 350 foreign and local companies, the exhibitions provide attendees a chance to present the latest developments in this vital industry, including technological advancements in packaging. The exhibition further offers environmentally friendly solutions, and explores the latest trends in the food and beverage manufacturing ingredients.”

Wael Khoury, Managing Director, Tetra Pak Egypt Area said: “We are pleased to sponsor ProPak MENA, for the second year under the theme “Unlocking the Future” as we aim to be the go-to partner for the food industry, delivering sustainable solutions, optimal results, and memorable customer experiences. He added, “The future will present many challenges and opportunities for our business and the food and beverage industry. We aim to make food safe and available everywhere, for even more people. He concluded, “However, the future needs of our customers and our planet require a new perspective - on quality, sustainability, integration & optimization, and innovation - while maintaining our commitment to food safety. We will continue to deliver on our promise - to protect what's good.”

During the ProPak MENA exhibition, the Africa-Arab roundtable, co-hosted by the Lebanese Packaging Center (LibanPack) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), will provide a platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing. Attendees, including COMESA, ECAS, the World Packaging Organization (WPO), and various Arab and African packaging associations, alongside the Chamber of Printing and Packaging Industries, will converge to promote sustainable food packaging initiatives and foster cooperation opportunities. Additionally, LibanPack and UNIDO will organize the first Arab packaging competition – the Arab StarPack. The contest’s awards aim to recognize outstanding packaging designs and encourage environmentally friendly solutions.

Among the much-anticipated events during the ProPak MENA exhibition is the 2024 Gathering for Women in Food, whose agenda promises insightful discussions on leadership, work-life balance, gender diversity, and professional development, offering attendees opportunities for personal and career growth.

The inaugural Fi Africa and ProPak MENA exhibitions, organized by Informa Markets, the world’s leading exhibition organizer, were held in 2021. The last edition took place in 2023 with remarkable success, attracting 9,700 visitors, 10,600 returning visits, 97 speakers, and 323 exhibitors from 20 countries. These two regional exhibitions serve as counterparts to the global Fi and ProPak expos, organized across 11 and six countries respectively. Egypt has been chosen to be Africa’s hub to support this promising industry, strengthening its position as an economic driving force to the continent. This initiative aims to open new markets, promote local products to compete globally with better quality and lower costs, as well as address food waste, support food security, and preserve the environment.

