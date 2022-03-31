Over 600 exhibitors from 80 countries took part in the event, which was held under the theme of Guiding you through the energy transition

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Informa, the organisers of Middle East Energy, has confirmed the event facilitated business deals worth more than US$705 million during the three-day energy showcase, which took place from 7 – 9 March at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Welcoming attendees back to the live, in-person format for the first time since 2020, 20,331 trade and buyer visits took place, with more than 600 exhibitors from 80 countries providing an insight into the latest energy innovations while 113 expert speakers outlined how to develop a diverse, digitised and sustainable future.

The event, formerly known as Middle East Electricity, focused on five key sectors, including Transmission & Distribution, Smart Solutions; Renewable & Clean Energies; Backup Generators & Critical Power; and Energy Consumption & Management, each providing the necessary tools to understand more about energy alternatives and solutions, including digitalisation, solar, wind, and hydro energy solutions, among others.

Azzan Mohammed, Exhibition Director, Global Energy & Utilities Forum and Middle East Energy, said: “This year’s event has been a resounding success which has seen key energy industry players come together to network and do business while also providing a platform to discuss how we adapt and adopt new strategies to make the energy transition a reality.

“There has been clear pent-up demand within the industry to get back to meeting in person, which is reflected in the 40% increase in visits and the volume and value of deals signed. This also serves as a timely reminder of the drive from the sector to achieve sustainable growth while reducing emissions.”

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Middle East Energy was hosted by the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure. The event had a fundamental role in providing a series of thought leadership sessions and discussions around solutions for meeting the energy shift.

Through the Global Utilities and Energy Forum, 3,500 delegates had the opportunity to participate in high-level strategic panels, technical sessions, roundtable discussions and workshops. The focus centred on developing a roadmap to decarbonisation and provided insight into the energy systems of the future, the green hydrogen opportunities in the MENA region, funding of the energy transition, the rise of sustainable finance, powering the African continent with renewable energy, grids of the future, energy efficiency focus and decarbonising industries.

The forum was complemented by the Intersolar Middle East Conference and the Technical Hub, where visitors had the opportunity to learn more about industry best practices across key pillars of the energy sector, including Digitalisation and Smart Grids, Renewables, Green Hydrogen, and Energy Storage, and photovoltaics, PV production technologies and solar thermal technologies.

International participation also witnessed a spike in participation, with 139 countries represented through visitor and exhibitor participation. Exhibitors from Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, China, the United Kingdom and the US presented their latest advances in the energy sector. At the same time, Algeria, Morocco, Kenya, Lebanon, Iraq, and Jordan provided representation from the MENA region.

Some of the innovations being showcased included those from Swiss-headquartered Statron, which also have regional headquarters in Dubai. The company showcased the world’s first mobile energy storage system for the heavy-duty sector. The emost Butler S provides a better price/performance ratio, has no CO2 emissions and is easy to transport and use. One of the main advantages is zero noise emissions, meaning the battery storage system can be used indoors and outdoors and in built-up environments without causing disturbances.

Other exhibiting companies included Lucy Electric, Jubaili Bros, Ducab, Rittal, Volvo Penta, NAFFCO.

During the event, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality announced the launch of the first RAK Energy Summit, which will take place in October and bring together international and regional experts and leaders from the government and the private sector to discuss emerging trends and initiatives in the field of sustainable energy.

The French marine and power generation diesel and gas engine manufacturer, Baudouin, signed an MoU with Power Solutions International (PSI). The agreement will see the company expanding its product range, offering the PSI rich burn gas engine range to the European, Middle Eastern and African markets.

This year’s event sponsors were Perkins, Baudouin, Newage Stamford AVK, and Riello UPS.

Middle East Energy returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 6 – 8 March 2023. For more information, log on to www.middleeast-energy.com