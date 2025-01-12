Doha, Qatar: Media City Qatar participated as a Key Partner with Al Jazeera Media Institute for the ‘Al Jazeera Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Media’, held on January 11-12, 2025, at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel. The conference featured dynamic panel discussions and workshops, where experts explored AI's evolving role in journalism, content personalization, and immersive storytelling.

During the second edition of this conference, Media City Qatar reinforced its innovative contributions to AI technologies in the media and content creation sectors, highlighting its commitment to advancing the role of the emerging technology. Through its dedicated booth, it fostered dialogue and collaboration with global experts, leading technology companies, renowned press organizations, and visitors interested in Qatar’s growing media sector.

Reflecting on Media City Qatar’s role, CEO Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori stated: “Our partnership with Al Jazeera Media Institute underscores our shared vision in the transformative potential of AI in shaping the next generation of content creation. This event stands as a testament to Qatar’s leadership in media innovation, driving progress that not only pioneers new possibilities but also inspires the global industry to reimagine its potential.”

As Media City Qatar continues to align with Qatar National Vision 2030, it plays a vital role in strengthening the country’s media and creative clusters. By fostering partnerships, supporting upcoming talent, and championing the integration of cutting-edge technologies, Media City Qatar reinforces Qatar’s position as a global hub for innovation and knowledge exchange in the media industry.

In line with its continued efforts to showcase AI's potential, Media City Qatar has recently celebrated another milestone in its innovation journey to start the year. Among its most recent successes was the launch of the AI-driven initiative ‘Qatar ArtBeat’, a project generated in partnership with Google Cloud, celebrating Qatar National Day 2024. This groundbreaking campaign by Media City Qatar earned a Guinness World Records™ title for the ‘Most People Contributing to an AI-Generated Image.’ This achievement reflects the organization’s broader commitment to leveraging emerging technology like AI to engage communities and promote creativity. The project resonated widely, reaching over 5.4 million people and generating 68,000 engagements across the country.

Media City Qatar is an emerging, collaborative global hub for media companies, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative talent, and a regional leader in the media industry, contributing to Qatar’s economic diversification. It accelerates the evolution of regional media to create a powerful and innovative ecosystem where exceptional ideas and content thrive. Media City Qatar was established to streamline necessary regulations, develop businesses, and unlock investment opportunities to support the media ecosystem in Qatar under its regulatory, developmental, and investment mandates.

Media City Qatar aims to foster a nurturing environment and a hub for traditional and digital media, technology, communications, research, and development. From broadcasting to traditional and digital newspapers, from gaming to user-generated content, and enabling AI and advanced technologies, Media City Qatar welcomes businesses across different media segments of various scales to join us in Doha.

