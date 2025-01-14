H.E Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity, UAE government provided the keynote address, while the Director of Information Security at Majid Al Futtaim Holding provided the opening session ‘Mitigating Risk from AI Agents, Disinformation Security’

The 26th edition of Intersec continues until 16 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, UAE: Tackling one of the most pressing challenges in cybersecurity - the growing risks posed by Agentic AI and disinformation - was a key focus at the inaugural CISO Business Briefing, part of Intersec 2025, where the security industry’s top leaders convened earlier today at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

In the session titled ‘Mitigating Risk from AI Agents, Disinformation Security’, Faheem Siddiqui, Director of Information Security at Majid Al Futtaim Holding, explored the transformative implications of disinformation on security and the critical need for advanced governance and defensive measures.

Siddiqui’s session provided a stark warning about the potential threats posed by Agentic AI - self-directed systems capable of producing sophisticated disinformation, including deepfakes and brand impersonations, with devastating consequences for businesses and societies.

His address emphasised the urgent requirement for organisations to adopt robust AI governance frameworks and deploy innovative security tools to counteract these emerging risks, outlining that by 2026, attacks using AI-generated synthetic identities will mean 30% of enterprises will no longer consider their existing identity verification and authentication solutions to be reliable in isolation.

Siddiqui, said: “Today, staying ahead of disinformation is a digital arms race. Effectively combating disinformation requires inclusion of critical business functions, such as security, executive leadership, legal, public relations, marketing, finance, human resources and sales. It is important to identify critical business use cases of fraudulent journeys and start investing in solutions to ensure those journeys are secured.”

Meanwhile, H.E Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity, UAE Government, provided the keynote address, setting the tone for the newly introduced CISO Business Briefing, a dedicated platform at Intersec 2025 that brings together top Chief Information Security Officers and security leaders from diverse industries to address critical cybersecurity trends.

In addition, several other high-impact discussions addressing critical cybersecurity challenges took place, including a standout panel session on the importance of rigorous cybersecurity exercises to uncover and address vulnerabilities proactively, and another engaging session examining strategies for effectively demonstrating the value of cybersecurity investments to secure board-level support. The session featuring representatives from Mubadala, Mastercard, Al Etihad Payments, Qatar Energy, NEOM, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), and Mashreq Bank, to name a few.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Intersec organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “The launch of the CISO Business Briefing marks an important milestone for Intersec. This platform is designed to empower security leaders with actionable insights, enabling them to explore the latest technologies and strategies in cybersecurity, and leverage AI to enhance visibility, efficiency, and business resilience.”

Intersec 2025, the world’s biggest business event mapping the future of security, safety and fire protection, opened this morning and will run until 16 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the largest and most comprehensive event on record welcomes 1,200 exhibitors from 61 countries and over 52,000 visitors (a 10% increase in attendance) from more than 140 countries.

Intersec 2025 is supported by Security Industry Regulation Agency (SIRA), Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Municipality, Cyber Security Council, and Dubai Electronic Security Centre.

