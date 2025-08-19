Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - QnA International is pleased to announce that the 4th Annual Kingdom Business & Luxury Travel (KBLT) Congress will return to Riyadh on 15–16 September 2025 at the Mövenpick Hotel and Residences Riyadh, KSA. This prestigious, invitation-only B2B gathering remains the Kingdom’s most exclusive platform dedicated to fostering strategic business connections between the world’s leading travel suppliers and Saudi Arabia’s most influential buyers in the MICE, corporate, and luxury travel sectors.

The KBLT Congress offers a results-driven alternative to large-scale trade shows through its boutique format. Over two days, the agenda will combine pre-scheduled one-on-one business meetings, high-level discussions to understand Kingdom’s Market Mentalities, International thought leadership speeches on Luxury Hospitality, and curated networking experiences—ensuring every interaction translates into tangible business outcomes.

This year’s agenda will spotlight the future of luxury and business travel from multiple lenses. Discussions will range from Gen X’s pursuit of heritage to Gen Z’s hunger for shareable moments, reflecting how incentive-driven travel is fast emerging as a powerful tool to fuel ambition, loyalty, and aspiration across generations. Equally compelling is the exploration of how AI-powered personalization will redefine the travel experience—raising the question of whether technology or sustainability will ultimately shape the next great revolution in global travel. Adding to this, sessions will highlight the rise of Saudi women as powerful tastemakers, the evolving protocols of VVIP travel, and the growing importance of wellness and purpose-led journeys in the new luxury equation.

The Congress will bring together over 120 pre-qualified Saudi travel buyers and global travel suppliers, including luxury hotels, destinations, airlines, cruise lines, and destination management companies (DMCs), and many more market leaders. Attendees will explore emerging opportunities in key growth areas, including wellness tourism, multi-generational travel, halal-friendly experiences, and influencer-led journeys, all within the context of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030.

Sulaiman Al-Romi, Honorary Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Kingdom Business & Luxury Travel (KBLT) Congress 2025, brings decades of expertise in Saudi hospitality, protocol, and luxury travel. As CEO of Saudi Premier Travel & Tourism Group and Chairman of Gulf Reps Ltd., his leadership and influence continue to shape the Kingdom’s global travel presence.

Sharing his perspective on Saudi Arabia’s evolving outbound travel, Mr. Al-Romi emphasized that trust, exclusivity, and cultural understanding are at the heart of building lasting partnerships with Saudi travellers. “Loyalty is built through tailored experiences, not generic packages,” he noted, urging international tourism boards and luxury brands to invest in personalization and respect for privacy. Looking ahead, he described the Saudi outbound traveller in 2025 as younger, highly informed, and experience-driven with wellness, gastronomy, and cultural immersion defining their choices. Destinations worldwide, he observed, are already adapting by offering curated luxury, Arabic-speaking services, and enhanced privacy.

Highlighting the role of KBLT, Mr. Al-Romi added: “Saudi outbound travel will continue to grow rapidly, led by a generation seeking global luxury with a local soul. KBLT plays a key role in guiding brands on how to authentically connect with Saudi travellers through strategic partnerships, insight sharing, and curated experiences that reflect the values and aspirations of the Kingdom.”

The organizers of the congress note that its 4th annual is shaping into the most defining yet, setting new benchmarks for influence and impact in the region’s travel landscape. Director, Mr. Sidh NC, emphasized that KBLT is no longer just an industry gathering but a strategic catalyst, where global luxury and business travel leaders engage directly with Saudi decision-makers, shaping partnerships and ideas that will chart the Kingdom’s outbound journey for years to come.

About QnA International:

QnA International LLC is a leading global B2B event organizer, continuously innovating the knowledge and events business for over a decade. With a growing portfolio of conferences, summits, and training, ranging from Trade Finance to Travel & Tourism, Technology, Supply Chain Finance, Destination Weddings, and Human Resources, QnA International caters to a wide range of industries, in correlation with the present and future demands of the global economy. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the company organizes B2B events around the world including expertise in delivering world-class events in destinations like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, and Indonesia.

