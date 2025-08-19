According to the ATM Travel Trends report, 50% of industry experts consider leisure events as a key opportunity for the region’s tourism growth

Experts speaking at ATM 2025 discussed how global sports tournaments, cultural festivals and music events across the region are boosting tourism and economic growth

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ‘Big-ticket’ events are playing a pivotal role in driving international tourism and accelerating economic growth, according to experts speaking recently at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025. In the GCC alone, the event and exhibition market is expected to reach US$827 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.94%.

Following the global success of mega-events such as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and Expo 2020 Dubai, momentum is building across the region as Saudi Arabia prepares to host the 2034 World Cup.

Discussing the evolution and impact of these events, panellists including H.E. Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Sebastien Doussin, Senior Vice President - Global Travel Services & Destination Management. Dnata and Noor Ahmad Hamid, CEO, Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), shared fascinating insights at ATM 2025, where the events industry was under the spotlight.

The panel addressed how big-ticket events – so-called for their high value, cost and impact – have demonstrated their ability to attract millions of international visitors, boost hotel occupancy, stimulate infrastructure growth and generate long-term brand positioning for host destinations.

Highlighting the importance of understanding the long-term strategic value of big-ticket events beyond immediate sales, H.E. Khalid Jassim Al Midfa commented: “Big-ticket events provide a destination with an opportunity to establish brand positioning and exposure in a competitive global environment. These events play a vital role in supporting broader government objectives, but it is essential to invest in the right product for your destination.”

Doussin reaffirmed the importance of large-scale events in destination positioning, referencing the growth of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the surge of international golfing tournaments throughout the UAE and the launch of NBA events in the capital.

Commenting on the impact of technology on events, Doussin said: “Technology has already changed big-ticket events, especially in terms of distribution and customer experience. All of the ticketing for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar was completely digital through the official event app, offering flexibility and ease of use. Ultimately, technology enables an event to become more seamless, easier and enjoyable.”

Meanwhile, Hamid urged the industry to broaden the definition of big-ticket events to include exhibitions, conferences and cultural performances. He referenced Bangkok’s weekly concerts, which are mainly K-pop driven, as examples of how live entertainment extends tourist stays.

Supporting the panel’s observations, the ATM Travel Trends report highlights the rising appeal of live entertainment and sports in influencing travel decisions. Leisure events were outlined as the top opportunity for tourism growth among 50% of industry experts, as consumer demand for in-person and cultural experiences has increased significantly in recent years.

The trend of combining traditional leisure and business travel, or ‘bleisure’, has also accelerated as increased remote working and flexible working visas have enabled more people to live and work overseas. Building on this, business travellers are often extending their stays in destinations, creating a new opportunity in this rapidly expanding sector.

The report also highlighted that business events (MICE) are emerging as a significant driver of tourism growth across the Middle East, complementing the region’s thriving leisure sector. Global business travel reached a record US$1.4 trillion in 2024 and is projected to rise to US$2 trillion by 2030. The Middle East is well-positioned to capture a growing share of this lucrative market, increasing from approximately 2.5% in 2024 to over 3% by the end of the decade, supported by world-class infrastructure, a strategic location, and an expanding schedule of high-profile events.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, concluded: “As big-ticket events continue to gain global prominence, their role in shaping the future of tourism, driving economic diversification and enhancing international reputation has never been more evident. The Middle East, with its strategic vision, world-class infrastructure and focus on innovation, is well-positioned to lead the next era of global event tourism.”

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, IBTM@ATM will return to ATM 2026, which takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 4-7 May 2026, with a dedicated zone within Hall 3, highlighting the show’s strategic focus on the global business events sector.

Designed to facilitate high-value connections, the zone allows business event suppliers to showcase, promote their destinations and services, and engage with pre-qualified international event planners, Professional Conference Organisers (PCOs), and associations through an exclusive hosted buyer programme.

This specialised area will once again host the IBTM Stage, providing a comprehensive conference programme tailored to industry professionals, encouraging knowledge exchange and thought leadership. IBTM@ATM 2026 is set to be a vibrant hub for innovation, collaboration, and business growth in the global events industry.

ATM will return to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 4-7 May 2026.

