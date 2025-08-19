stc group, Qiddiya, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Aramco, Savvy Games Group, Cenomi Centers, ESL FACEIT Group (EFG), Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group and Boston Consulting Group join NGSC 2025 to accelerate cross-sector innovation and collaboration

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) today announced the strategic partners joining the New Global Sport Conference 2025 (NGSC 2025), the premier global platform for industry leaders at the intersection of gaming, esports, and sport.

Held annually in Riyadh during the closing weekend of the Esports World Cup (EWC), the world’s largest esports and gaming event, the NGSC brings together CEOs, founders, and investors to drive groundbreaking initiatives that will shape the future of these dynamic industries.

The 2025 partner cohort includes organizations leading transformation across infrastructure, entertainment, retail, healthcare, and global strategy:

As an Elite partner, stc group provides the digital infrastructure for the event, including high-speed connectivity, streaming via stc tv, and audience engagement. Nexus Partner Qiddiya brings its long-term vision for the Kingdom’s entertainment economy, using NGSC to enhance the vision for its innovative Gaming and Esports district, the future global hub for elite competition, while AWS powers the next-generation esports viewing experience through advanced cloud technology and machine learning.

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group contributes to the success of NGSC by providing the highest standards of medical services to its attendees, while Savvy Games Group drives investment and growth across game development and esport. ESL FACEIT Group (EFG) brings operational, broadcast and marketing expertise within the esports industry. From the retail sector, Cenomi Centers blends youth culture and lifestyle with immersive activations in contemporary lifestyle destinations, bringing esports into everyday spaces. As a Thought Partner, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) delivers strategic insight and global perspectives to NGSC’s executive forums that define the next phase of global industry growth.

“Gaming, esports, and sport are the essential pillars of global entertainment, both now and in the future,” said Hans Jagnow, Director, Special Projects, NGSC 2025. “At NGSC, we are bringing together the organisations and partners that recognise this — joining us to build a platform that drives the future of these industries. They are not only helping us host the brightest minds and leaders, but also contributing their expertise, market influence, and unique value that complements and fuels the continued growth of esports.”

NGSC 2025 will take place on August 23-24 at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh under the official theme “The Next Game – Building the Future of Gaming, Esports, and Sports”. The curated program will feature over 1,500 industry leaders, including HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, HRH Prince Fahad bin Mansour bin Nasser Al Saud, and representatives from the LA28 Olympic Games, Sony, SEGA, and more.

Tickets for NGSC 2025 are available now at www.newglobalsportconference.com.

To learn more about the New Global Sport Conference and the Esports World Cup, visit newglobalsportconference.com and esportsworldcup.com, and follow the New Global Sport Conference and the Esports World Cup Foundation on LinkedIn.

About the New Global Sport Conference

The New Global Sport Conference (NGSC2025) is the flagship event of the Esports World Cup Foundation, serving as the premier global forum where gaming, esports, and sport converge. Held annually in Riyadh during the final weekend of the Esports World Cup, the event unites CEOs, investors, and industry pioneers to drive transformative global initiatives and foster collaboration on the growth and future of these dynamic industries. newglobalsportconference.com

About The Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup (EWC) is a premier annual sporting event and global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game format that pits the world's top esports Clubs against one another for the largest prize pool in esports history. Hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the summer of 2025, the EWC brings gaming and esports communities together again to crown the next Esports World Cup Champion. esportsworldcup.com

