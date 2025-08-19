Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Bitcoin MENA Conference is returning to Abu Dhabi for its second edition, establishing itself as a leading event for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency innovation in the Middle East. Co-organised by ADNEC Group and BTC Media, the conference will feature influential speakers, interactive workshops, and a dynamic exhibition, all aimed at advancing digital finance and promoting the adoption of digital currencies.

Bitcoin MENA, is set to welcome renowned local and international industry leaders and will be headlined by Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Strategy—the company formerly known as MicroStrategy. Attendees can look forward to Michael Saylor sharing his world-class insights on the future of cryptocurrencies, solidifying Bitcoin MENA as one of the region’s premier events dedicated to the future of finance.

Michael Saylor is widely credited with transforming Bitcoin into a mainstream corporate treasury asset—will headline Bitcoin MENA, taking place December 8–9, 2025 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “The return of Bitcoin MENA reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a global hub for digital asset innovation and thought leadership. Looking ahead to 2025, we are excited to collaborate with BTC Inc. to further elevate the platform, uniting international leaders and the region’s dynamic ecosystem for an even more impactful event.”

Brandon Green, Chief of Staff at BTC Inc, said: “We’re honored to host Michael at MENA this year for what will be his first Bitcoin conference appearance in the region! We’re excited to combine the man pioneering capital market Bitcoin adoption with one of the most forward-looking economies in the world, in what will sure to be a historic keynote.”

From Business Intelligence to Bitcoin Standard

Saylor’s bold pivot in 2020—to allocate the company’s treasury into Bitcoin—rewrote the rules on corporate capital management. In the five years since, that strategy has protected shareholder value, sparked global media coverage, and inspired boardrooms around the world to rethink their approach to money.

“The money is getting weaker. The assets are getting more expensive. Bitcoin is the apex property of the human race.”

— Michael Saylor

And: “There is no second best.”

Bitcoin MENA Returns to Abu Dhabi

Saylor’s keynote marks a major milestone not only for the event—but for the region. Following a high-profile debut in 2024, Bitcoin MENA has cemented itself as a serious stop on the global Bitcoin calendar. Last year’s event brought together leaders like Saifedean Ammous and Eric Trump, drew support from Binance, eToro, and M2, and welcomed thousands of attendees to ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi for two days of global capital, principled ideas, and unexpected moments—including a flag football match with NFL legends.

The 2025 edition builds on that momentum, bringing the global Bitcoin conversation back to the heart of the Middle East. With Abu Dhabi emerging as a key hub for energy, finance, and digital infrastructure, Saylor’s appearance signals growing interest in how Bitcoin fits into long-term regional strategy.

Bitcoin MENA will once again gather industry leaders, high-net-worth individuals, institutional investors, entrepreneurs, public officials, content creators, and learners under one roof—for serious conversations about the future of money.