Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Renowned for its green plains and world-famous dates, Al Qassim has emerged as a Saudi model for integrating agricultural heritage with modern sustainability practices. Under the patronage of HRH Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the “Qassim Land” initiative was launched to promote green cities and a circular economy, in support of SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

The initiative aims to enhance production methods, recycling, and effective utilization of agricultural waste, while expanding exports into global markets. Al Qassim’s experience was recently showcased at the UN’s High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development Goals in July, during which the Saudi Green Building Forum (SGBF) presented a success story, illustrating Saudi Arabia’s efforts to localize SDGs by aligning them with circular economy principles.

SGBF Secretary-General Faisal Al-Fadl, explained that the Qassim governor’s initiative is documented through saaf® as a standard framework that promotes innovation and sustainability. He also emphasized that “circular economy is no longer an option but a necessity to ensure food and environmental security.”

Dubbed “the Arab Silk Road”, the Qassim dates industry reaches markets across various continents. To further elevate the Kingdom’s standing, HH the Governor of AlQassim launched the “International Date Road” initiative to link Saudi date production to the historic Silk Road. The project will facilitate the export of more than 578,000 tons of dates annually, strengthening the Kingdom's position as a global hub for date trade, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.

The Saudi Green Building Forum, recognized in Consultative Status with the United Nations, hosts its 15th edition, with 3,000+ participants, from companies such as Saudi Aramco, Nesma & Partners, Climatech, Roshan, and Shaker Group. Titled: “Energizing Green Action: Driving Nature-Based Solutions for Sustainable Development Goals”, the SGBF will feature 50 speakers and more than 20 sessions to address green city challenges, promote multilateral agreements, and further accelerate localization of Sustainable Development Goals in light of Saudi Vision 2030. Sponsored by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, the forum will take place on October 1-2, 2025, at Al-Malfa Hall - Mohammed bin Salman Non-Profit City (MiSK City), Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

