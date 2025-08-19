Dubai: The UAE Artificial Intelligence Camp concluded its seventh edition, organized by the National Program for Artificial Intelligence in collaboration with the National Program for Coders. The camp aimed to prepare a new generation equipped to keep pace with digital transformation, armed with future-ready skills, most notably the ability to develop and apply AI solutions, and harness them in technological innovations that drive progress and sustainability across vital sectors.

Running from mid-July to mid-August, the camp wrapped up with over 70 knowledge sessions, interactive workshops—including 9 virtual workshops—hackathons, challenges, and lectures. It engaged all segments of society—from children, school and university students, and young professionals, to AI and coding experts—offering a comprehensive learning journey built around seven key themes: the future of AI, data science and machine learning, smart applications in education, healthcare and finance, web and robotics development, AI governance and ethics, cybersecurity, and virtual and augmented reality.

The camp was organized in collaboration with numerous government entities, private organizations, and leading technology companies, including: the AI and Emerging Technologies Working Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Emirates Global Aluminium, Abu Dhabi Customs, Dubai Police, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Dubai Future Labs, Farjan Dubai, Sheraa, Fujairah Police GHQ, Microsoft, Meta, Huawei, Dell Technologies, Bidaya Media, TODA, SREO Launchpad, Cyber Net, Standard Chartered Bank, Deep Creativity Studio, Jeel Code, Brainy n Bright, Roboland, JTRS, Pennant Education, VR Academy, 01 Gov, Waka Tech, the Unreal Engine community, Heuristic, MathWorks, House of Hype, NovaDreamers, Decoding Data Science, Oli Oli, ItegrAI, Loco Bear, Think Media Labs, ISKY TECH, Voice AI, EdTech Academy, EdRuption, Spectrum Networks and prominent influencers.

Saqr binghalib, Executive Director of the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office highlighted that the camp is a leading national platform focused on developing the UAE’s youth in digital skills. It offers an innovative learning environment where theory meets hands-on practice, inspiring young minds, empowering national talent, and nurturing a culture of innovation for the next generation.

He added that the camp opens new horizons for participants, giving them a deeper understanding of AI tools and their applications, and preparing them to contribute to a smarter, more sustainable future. The UAE AI Camp embodies the leadership’s vision that investing in people is the nation’s greatest investment for the future.

The seventh edition of the camp featured a wide range of workshops covering essential topics such as creative AI, the readiness of government entities for global advancements, AI agents, leadership in emerging technologies, future skills, and how AI can contribute to environmental protection, sustainability, education, and other priority sectors.

The camp also included cybersecurity awareness sessions for all age groups, including children and parents, addressing both challenges and opportunities. Additional workshops explored emerging technologies, AI security, and cybercrime, alongside sessions on entrepreneurship and prompt engineering to boost productivity and performance.

A central focus of the camp was providing interactive, hands-on AI experiences for young learners. Children engaged with intelligent robotic kits equipped with AI-powered sensors and cameras, exploring how AI responds to real-world inputs. They also participated in fun, educational activities alongside their parents, including interactive games and exercises in storytelling, robotics, design, and other AI-related fields—enhancing creativity and preparing them with skills for the future.

Since its launch, the UAE Artificial Intelligence Camp has attracted strong interest and broad participation from all segments of society. Over 34,000 participants from various educational levels and academic backgrounds took part in its events, workshops, and discussion sessions, all designed to develop their skills with the latest technological innovations.