Abu Dhabi, UAE – The 13th Annual Meetings Arabia & Luxury Travel (MALT) Congress, organized by QnA International in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), concluded on February 19-20, 2025, marking another milestone in the Middle East’s Business, Incentive and Luxury Travel industry. Held over two dynamic days, the event solidified its position as the region’s premier platform for high-level carefully curated networking, strategic collaborations, and industry innovations.

The MALT Congress 2025 attracted top-level travel and hospitality stakeholders, including global travel suppliers, top-tier travel agencies, corporate travel heads, and luxury concierge services. The event's meticulously curated one-on-one meetings fostered meaningful business connections and delivered tangible outcomes for participants, in addition to sharing the latest insights on the dynamic travel landscape from the region.

Speaking on the emerging trends in the GCC travel market, Mr. Kanoo – Chairman of Advisory Board emphasized the rapid transformation taking place in the region:

"The travel industry in the GCC is undergoing significant change, driven by dynamic growth in markets such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and the UAE. Travelers today are seeking more personalized engagement, luxury experiences, and immediate service delivery. From resorts and airlines to ground transportation, the entire ecosystem must adapt to meet these evolving expectations. The demand for luxury is clear, customers want to feel valued and attended to, and they expect convenience at every step. The challenge and opportunity for the industry lie in not only meeting these expectations but exceeding them, creating experiences that keep travelers coming back for more."

Board member Anil Chandirani who is Group President of Satguru Travels and on the MALT, Board remarked on the growing interest in travel. The Founder of the 35-year-old travel conglomerate with operations across 80 countries said, “Travel has changed and grown. People are exploring more and more. They are being adventurous with travel destinations, looking for upgrades”, Satguru Travels is a full-fledged agency that owns the travel portal Travel Wings and has recently acquired Orient Tours as well as Trav Trips, a pure holiday organizing company. Mr. Chandirani said the market has grown for both economy and luxury travel. Demand in all segments of the market has increased, even for business travel related to MICE.

With over a decade of experience in the travel and tourism industry, Mr. Nasir Jamal Khan, CEO of Al Naboodah Travel & Tourism Agencies LLC and MALT Board members emphasized the value of networking at key events, saying, "I consider myself lucky that I never missed all these events; this is my 13th year." He highlighted the rapid recovery post-COVID in the region, noting, "We recovered the business volumes at the level of 2019 much earlier than expected."

Mr. Nasir also observed the rise of online bookings in markets like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, stating, "Online business has grown tremendously: Saudi Arabia has 75% penetration, and UAE has almost the same trend." Despite this, he stressed the continued importance of travel agents for personalized support, especially for cancellations and refunds: "People are now coming back to the travel agent to buy services - they appreciate having a responsible person who can address their queries and concerns."

He noted the increasing popularity of luxury travel and shorter holiday durations, with travelers seeking more control over their plans: "Luxury travel has picked up a lot after COVID. People are booking shorter holidays." Lastly, he commented on rising costs in the industry, adding, "Airline fares are going up, hotel rates are up, but the occupancy rate is 95%.". Travel is here to stay despite higher costs.

Mohamed Islam Salama, Senior Regional Director Client Executive EMEA, CWT from Egypt and Board member, MALT highlighted the increasing role of technology in travel and tourism. “In our company we have lots of training on how to generate savings by using AI and it’s a very sensitive subject, managed as such. As an American company we are very aware about protecting passenger information and not exposing it to an open environment like AI. We are also focused on sustainability and developing sophisticated techniques to measure the carbon footprint of travelers to meetings and events.”

The discussions flourished under the guidance of some of the most influential and visionary leaders in the industry, whose expertise and forward-thinking perspectives continue to shape the future of travel. Advisory Board members shared invaluable insights on evolving travel trends, market recovery, technological advancements, and sustainability, offering a roadmap for innovation and growth in the ever-changing landscape.

Chris Flynn Executive Chairman of World Tourism Association for Culture & Heritage had a varied perspective on luxury travel. He said, “We work with governments on how to build a better policy. Success of a destination should not be based on volume but on attracting the right type of tourist who will value the experience and respect your culture. When the right profile of traveler is attracted for the right reasons in optimum numbers, the impact on the industry and host country are excellent.”

The Congress concluded with the 8th Annual MALT Excellence Awards, celebrating industry visionaries and recognizing excellence across various categories:

Best Corporate Travel Strategy of the Year: Caesars Travel Group

Caesars Travel Group MICE Innovator of the Year: Luxotic Events

Luxotic Events Best Incentive Program in an International Destination (Shared): Ali Bin Ali International Travel & Tourism W.L.L Mice Minds (an ITL World Company)

MICE & Travel Team of the Year: Al Hashar Tourism and Travels LLC

Al Hashar Tourism and Travels LLC TMC of the Year - MICE: CWT Meetings & Events

CWT Meetings & Events TMC of the Year – Luxury: Travel Counsellors UAE

Travel Counsellors UAE TMC of the Year: Cozmo Travel

Cozmo Travel Industry Icon Award: Alaa Al Ali from Nirvana

Alaa Al Ali from Nirvana Rising Star of the Year Award: Kamal Kabsha from NAS, Kuwait

Kamal Kabsha from NAS, Kuwait Corporate Event of the Year: MCI Middle East LLC

MCI Middle East LLC Women Leader of the Year: Aga Al Khatib

Aga Al Khatib Travel Procurement Leader of the Year: Eng. Saud Al Namshan

Eng. Saud Al Namshan Elite Luxury Travel Designer/Planner of the Year: Royal Class Travel & Tourism

Royal Class Travel & Tourism Outstanding Destination Wedding of the Year: TA Weddings and Events

TA Weddings and Events Hall of Fame Award (Lifetime Achievement Award): Mr. Mishal Kanoo

Wrapping up the remarkable success of the 13th Annual Meetings Arabia & Luxury Travel (MALT) Congress, Mr. Sidh N.C., Director of QnA International reiterated the location of the MALT 2025 Congress.” Abu Dhabi is a perfect location for this Congress. We are overwhelmed with the response.”

“The whole concept of MICE and Meetings and Luxury Travel is evolving in the Middle East. Middle Eastern travellers used to have a standard pattern of traveling to certain specific location and not go anywhere else. But it's changing because luxury is no longer about glitz and glam. Or VIP service, it's about connecting with nature. It's about sustainability. It's about all they want is just to unwind. It’s different things to different people. We are looking forward to setting the trend year after year.” he added.