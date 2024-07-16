With so many things to see, do, and eat, malls in Dubai offer a thrilling one-stop-shop for a perfect day out this summer

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Malls across Dubai have unveiled a packed programme of family events, fun activations, and unbeatable promotions, bringing everyone even more ways to make the most of the summer season. As part of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), everyone in the emirate has thousands of pocket-friendly and fun-filled ways to stay entertained across the city’s shopping districts and malls, all summer long.

Incredible shopping promotions and exclusive deals in malls and retail destinations around the city bring shoppers even more summer savings and chances to win big prizes, while live music and entertainment make deal-hunting even more enjoyable.

At Deira City Centre, friends and families can beat the heat with a host of themed activities happening on Saturdays and Sundays at Food Central between 6-11pm. Visitors who spend AED 30 can gain access to a selection of games and win instant prizes or show-off their singing skills with Karaoke, while comedy acts will bring joy and laughter to shoppers each evening.

City Centre Mirdif is bringing amazing family fun to shoppers with free access to two enchanting shows and chances to win instant prizes with spends of AED 200 at participating stores. The enthralling Madagascar Show runs until 21 July with three performances every day between 5-9pm. From 25 July to 4 August, the Kung Fu Panda Show will take to the stage with three performances every day between 5-9pm. Meanwhile, young gamers, esports fans, tech enthusiasts, and trendsetters can join a thrilling Gaming Festival that will be hosted at the mall daily from 2-10pm. An immersive and engaging esports platform will feature renowned streamers, sponsors, and big-name gaming event organisers, celebrating Dubai’s vibrant e-gaming culture gamers.

Shoppers can also take part in a fun game to win instant prizes with the Roads to Rewards campaign at both malls. Those who spend AED 100 at Deira City Centre, or AED 200 at City Centre Mirdif can play a giant gumball game with daily prizes including smart phones, smart TVs, tablets, gold coins, mall gift cards, cinema tickets, and much more.

Visitors to City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates also stand the chance to become one of six lucky winners to take home an amazing 1 million SHARE points. Until 1 September, those who spend AED 300 at any of the three malls can enter six weekly draws.

At Dubai Festival City Mall, the much-loved music, light and projection show IMAGINE has been enhanced exclusively for the summer season. Plus, a thrilling Spend and Win contest will hand the keys to a brand-new Lexus hybrid SUV to two lucky winners. Shoppers who spend AED 300 or more until 1 September, and upload their receipt on the BLUE shopping app, can enter the draw. What’s more, guests at IHG hotels across the city will receive a packed booklet of brilliant savings on entertainment and dining redeemable across the mall.

Shoppers can slide into summer surprises at Mercato with unbeatable sales, thrilling weekly raffle draws, daily circus entertainment, and a free slide experience until 1 September. Families and friends can catch spectacular CIRCUS entertainment live shows every day, including Neverland’s Magical Circus Adventure, the Magic Comedy Show, Harlequinn European Circus, children’s favourite magician Magic Phil, as well as the long-awaited installation of the summer slide. Spends of AED 200 at Mercato or Town Centre Jumeirah Shoppers gives everyone the chance to enter a weekly draw where two lucky winners will walk away with AED 5,000 each. Plus, every point earned on PrivilegePLUS App between 25 June and 15 December enters shoppers into a draw to win a brand-new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max SUV from Al Rostamani.

Summer at City Walk is more exciting than ever this DSS, with indoor live entertainment featuring performances by talented guitarists, saxophonists, violinists, and piano players every weekend from 5pm onwards. Plus, shoppers can take advantage of countless promotions across great dining options, amazing shopping, and incredible wellness offers.

Shoppers spending a day at The Outlet Village can catch the exciting DSS Live Entertainment programme, featuring enchanting live acts in the evenings, including a Candy Pop Parade from 17-18 August. For big savings at the mall, shoppers can download the Tickit app and enjoy an instant five per cent cashback in Tickit points.

The Beach, JBR is transforming into the ultimate dessert destination until 31 August, with a mouth-watering selection of sweet treats and rewarding deals across more than 30 restaurants. From traditional favourites to innovative delights, there’s something to satisfy every craving and palate. In addition to the delectable offerings, Pavilion at The Beach has partnered with Tickit to provide an exclusive summer promotion, where diners can earn five times the points at any of the six licensed restaurants: Babushka, Claw BBQ, Eataly, Hurricane’s Grill and Bar, La Mezcaleria, and Mu-Kii Pan Asian Tapas.

Five lucky shoppers also stand the chance to win 10,000 Tickit points when they spend at participating outlets across City Walk, The Beach JBR, The Outlet Village, Al Khawaneej Walk, and Bluewaters until 1 September. Additionally, those who spend above AED 500 with an ADCB card at partner locations can increase their chances of winning by becoming eligible for another draw with 10 lucky winners.

That’s not all. Plenty of DSS excitement awaits visitors to Dubai’s outdoor hotspots until 31 August, including Al Khawaneej Walk, Last Exit Al Khawaneej, Last Exit Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Last Exit Al Qudra, Al Seef, and Boxpark. Friends and families can enjoy a range of celebratory live musical entertainment, alongside an array of exclusive offers across dining, shopping, beauty, entertainment, and much more.

Modesh’s first and only store in the city is now welcoming young shoppers at Dubai Festival City Mall, featuring the latest collection of themed merchandise in celebration of his 25th grand anniversary this year. The first 25 shoppers at the store every day will receive special vouchers to spend at Modesh World.

Plus, families can catch Modesh appearances at malls across the city throughout DSS. Youngsters can look out for Modesh and his friend Dana at Dubai Festival Plaza on 19 July, Ibn Battuta Mall and Nad Al Shaba Avenue on 20 July, Dubai Festival City Mall on 21 July, City Centre Deira and City Centre Al Shindagha on 27 July, followed by Circle Mall on 28 July. Modesh will make additional appearances in August at Dragon Mart, The View at The Palm, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Me'aisem, Nakheel Mall, and Al Barsha Mall. The lovable characters will also greet visitors arriving at Dubai International (DXB) Terminal 1 every weekend until 1 September.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 is supported by key sponsors Al Futtaim (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates), Dubai Holding Asset Management (Al Seef, Bluewaters, City Walk, The Beach, and The Outlet Village), Mercato Shopping Mall, Merex Investment, Nakheel (Ibn Battuta, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm); as well as AW Rostamani, Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, and talabat.

For more information, visit @CelebrateDubai and @StyledByDubai on social media and the Dubai Summer Surprises website.

