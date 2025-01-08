First-ever Middle East edition on 1st and 2nd February to feature a Tour de France Museum, elite participant showcases, appearances from cycling legends, and much more.

Multiple social rides available in January to prepare participants and unite Dubai’s cycling community.

United Arab Emirates – L’Etape Dubai by Tour de France powered by Škoda supported by Dubai Sports Council, has revealed further information about its Middle East debut event, which is taking place in Dubai this February, including details of two spectacular cycling routes and a special fan zone at Expo Village Park.

This truly unique sporting challenge, which will take place over the weekend of 1st and 2nd February, departs from Dubai Design District (D3) and ends in the Expo Village Park, offering cycling enthusiasts and professionals alike an unparalleled experience inspired by the grandeur of the Tour de France. Registration is now open on L’Étape Dubai’s official website for this exciting two-day event.

Sunday, February 2 will be the highlight of the event, with a 6.45am start following pre-race breakfast at the designated starting point in D3. The Race is the highly-anticipated, longer 101km route, while The Ride is the less demanding 50km option. Both routes take riders past iconic landmarks and offer breathtaking views of Dubai's skyline and surrounding desert landscapes.

In spirit of the Tour de France experience, participants can also test their sprint skills and endurance in three designated sprint sections along the L’Étape Dubai route, proudly sponsored by Škoda. Winners will be awarded the iconic Škoda Green Jersey at the finish line, bringing the renowned spirit of the Tour de France even closer to the heart of Dubai’s cycling community.

From D3, cyclists will navigate approximately 50km along the Dubai-Al Ain Road (E66) and then Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street (D54). From there participants in The Ride will head straight to the finishing line at the Expo Village Park, while participants in The Race will turn inland towards the desert along the Expo Road (E77) before looping back to conclude their race at the same location. The event will conclude with an awards ceremony honouring the top performers.

Setting the scene for Sunday’s racing, Saturday, February 1 will see the Expo Village Park transformed into an interactive Tour de France Village, while simultaneously playing host to a 20km Family Ride and Kids Race. Visitors will be able to explore the Tour de France Museum, featuring historic jerseys and the official Tour de France director’s car, presented by Škoda , while the afternoon will feature cycling workshops, team introductions, and a race briefing. Pumping up the excitement further, there will be special appearances by cycling legends and event ambassadors.

The Race Village will serve as the event’s hub, offering an immersive experience powered by key sponsors, including Škoda and Emirates National Bank. Attendees can enjoy interactive partner activations, product showcases, and a dedicated Food & Beverage zone, making the Village an essential stop for UAE cycling fans and families across the whole weekend. Opening times are 8am-8pm on the Saturday, and 7am-2pm on the Sunday.

Leading up to the race weekend, January is packed with a busy calendar of preparatory activities. Powered by The Cycle Hub, these social rides will include weekly sessions at Al Qudra and Nad Al Sheba cycle tracks, covering distances ranging from 36 to 85 kilometres. Participation is free of charge and can be secured by registering for “The Cycle Hub Rides Powered by L’Etape Dubai” through The Cycle Hub’s official website. Welcome Dubai rides will run from January 29-31, offering participants a chance to familiarise themselves with the city’s vibrant cycling culture while building excitement for the premiere event.

Antoine Quiers, Project Manager at Amaury Sport Organisation commented: “At A.S.O., organiser of the Tour de France, we are very proud to put UAE on L’Etape Series’ map, alongside 20 other countries. This incredible city, where anything is possible, will show that more than one of the most attractive places in the world. With the first edition of L’Etape Dubai, you will have the opportunity to feel the unique Tour de France atmosphere, and to experience the best cycling conditions with fully closed roads and perfect weather. We can’t wait to meet you all during the event! Good luck for the last days of your preparation and see you on the start line!”

Fairouz Al Qazi, Race director of the event, also commented: “Bringing L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France to the Middle East for the first time is a major milestone for us and our co-partners from Europe from BE COOL agency. We are proud to introduce a route that showcases Dubai’s vibrant landscape. We hope to celebrate cycling in a way that unites sport, culture, and community, and we believe this inaugural edition will offer an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.”

For more details and to register, participants can visit dubai.letapebytourdefrance.com or follow L’Etape Dubai on social media @letapedubai. Further information is available upon request.

About L’Etape Dubai:

L’Étape by Tour de France is the world’s largest amateur cycling series, meticulously designed to bring the spirit and authenticity of the Tour de France to riders of all abilities. With fully closed roads, official race support, and a vibrant crowd, L’Étape delivers the adrenaline, challenge, and camaraderie that define professional cycling’s most celebrated race.

In 2025, L’Étape by Tour de France comes to Dubai, offering participants an extraordinary blend of athletic prowess and cultural immersion. Riders can opt for one of two routes—“The RIDE” (50 km, 02.02.2025, 6:45 AM) or “The RACE” (101 km, 02.02.2025, 6:45 AM). L'Étape Dubai is not just a formidable athletic endeavor; it's also a captivating journey for tourists, allowing you to explore some of the most stunning locales in Dubai. From the vibrant cityscape to the tranquil desert dunes, each year, the regions hosting the event showcase breathtaking vistas that will leave you in awe.

