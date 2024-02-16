Dubai, UAE (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- The landmark 20th edition of the International Property Show (IPS) 2024 is just around the corner, taking place from February 27-29 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, with an exciting lineup of speakers and topics at the IPS Conference. IPS 2024 will also feature some of the biggest local and international exhibitors showcasing their offerings at the IPS Exhibition.

Ismail Al Hammadi, CEO of Al Ruwad Real Estate, will be a featured panelist in the discussion on "Housing Affordability and Impact of Interest Rates: A Growing Challenge for Real Estate Companies." This session, moderated by Manika Dhama, Director of Real Estate Development at Deloitte, will explore the complexities of housing affordability amidst a change in interest rates. Farook Mahmood, World President of FIABCI from 2017-18, will contribute valuable insights to the panel discussion, providing expertise on navigating challenges in the real estate sector. Richard Waind, CEO of Betterhomes, will also join the panel discussion.

Youcef Betraoui, Chairman and Founder of Land Sterling, will participate in the Panel Discussion on "Digitizing Real Estate: The Future of Investment in Property Technology." Moderated by Silvia Eldawi, Founder of PROPOLOGI, this session will highlight the transformative impact of technology on the real estate industry. Dr. Nour ElDeen ElSerougy, CEO of HRE Properties Egypt, will contribute insights to the discussion as well.

Raji Hattar, Chief Sustainability Officer at Aramex, will share his expertise in the Fireside Chat on “Urban Evolution: Exploring the Future City Experience."

Nicholas Maclean, Managing Director of CBRE MENA, will join the Panel Discussion on "Navigating the Financial Landscape: Strategies and Trends in Commercial Real Estate Finance." Moderated by Akhmed Idigov, CEO of IDIGOV Real Estate, this session will explore evolving strategies and trends shaping the financial aspects of commercial real estate. Mariam Al Qubaisi, Founder of Realqubaisi properties, will be also be featured in the panel discussion.

Iseeb Rahman, Global CEO of Sherwoods International Property, will participate in the Panel Discussion on "Prop-Tech Big Data: Data Analytics and the Reshaping of the Real Estate Sector." Moderated by Ashish Guglani, Sales Director at REIDIN - Data Analytics, this session will delve into the impact of data analytics on real estate and Prop-Tech innovations. Firoz Khan, Chairman and MD FK Group, and Chairman of IndoUG Commerce and Social Council (ICSC) will also take part in the discussion.

Apart from these, many other renowned real estate industry experts and thought leaders will be a part of the IPS Conference.

Organized in collaboration with the Dubai Land Department, IPS 2024 offers a global platform for diverse experiences, international collaborations, and a comprehensive perspective on real estate and investment opportunities.

For detailed IPS Conference program, visit: https://cdn2.me-qr.com/pdf/20418705.pdf

To register or exhibit at IPS 2024, visit: https://www.ipscongress.com/