DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: The Middle East’s leading event dedicated to the advancement of precision medicine in the region is set to welcome a distinguished line-up of healthcare leaders and experts from around the world later this month.

Returning to the United Arab Emirates, the 2023 edition of the PrecisionMed Exhibition & Summit (PMES) takes place 23-24 May 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Bringing together key figures in the field of precision medicine, PMES 23 will offer a unique platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration by reviewing the practical application of precision medicine and encouraging clinical adoption. Attendees can expect engaging discussions, insightful presentations, and interactive exhibits showcasing the latest breakthroughs and technologies in precision medicine.

PMES 23 is generously supported by the UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), Department of Health (DoH) Abu Dhabi, and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

David Stradling, Managing Director of the PrecisionMed Exhibition & Summit (PMES), stated: “In 2022, the global market was valued at about $73.5 billion; by 2030, we will exceed $175 billion. Developed markets are being serviced by companies in this space and they are now turning to the significant opportunities offered by the Middle East and North Africa where genetic screening is in growing demand.”

Aisha Al Mulla, Director of Friends of Cancer Patients in the UAE, added: “The endorsement of the integration of personalised and precision medicine can improve the diagnostics, drug therapy and health outcomes by tailoring the treatment plan to the needs of each cancer patient.”

Focusing on adoption, the PMES 23 summit will feature informed presentations and debate, with conference speakers exploring the real-world application of genetics and genome-based systems, and the movement towards customised healthcare to tackle disease and benefit patients. The PMES 23 exhibition, meanwhile, will showcase a host of healthcare providers, companies and other organisations demonstrating their latest cutting-edge technology in precision medicine, serving as a catalyst to drive progress in personalised healthcare solutions.

The PMES represents an unparalleled opportunity for industry professionals, researchers, clinicians, and policymakers to exchange ideas, foster partnerships, and shape the future of healthcare in the region.

The opening ceremony of PMES 23 is set to feature appearances by Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology; Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director Research and Innovation Center at the DoH Abu Dhabi; Dr. Yendry Ventura, CEO of Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center; Saba Samir Flaihan Hamasha, part of the patient support group for the UAE Rare Disease Society; and Dr. Khalid Fakhro, Chief Research Officer at Sidra Medicine, Qatar.

International guests attending and presenting include Dr. Jun Takahashi, Director and Professor of the Center for iPS Cell Research and Application (CiRA) at Kyoto University; Dr. Masayo Takahashi, President of Vision Care, Japan; Dr. Imane Boudellioua, Assistant Professor in the Information and Computer Science Department at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, KSA; Dr. Abeer Alsayegh, Sultan Qaboos Comprehensive Cancer Care and Research Centre (SQCCCRC), Oman; and Professor Mingguang, Principal Investigator at Centre for Eye Research Australia.

Co-located with EMERGE 2050

Taking place simultaneously with PMES 23 is EMERGE 2050, a forum dedicated to innovation and investment in healthtech. EMERGE 2050’s mission is to connect technology disruptors at startup and scale-up stage with the capital and partnering needed to take projects to fruition. The event also aims to address the potential held by digital and telehealth in mitigating the overwhelming costs of incumbent systems. Healthtech presents a significant opportunity to enhance the sustainability of healthcare.

PMES 23 co-located with EMERGE 2050 is supported and sponsored by One Health, Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC), Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), Leader Life Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biorus and the Technology Innovation Institute (TII).

PMES 23 and EMERGE 2050 takes place on 23-24 May 2023 at Sheikh Rashid Hall at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 9am to 6pm. For more information, and to register to attend, visit precisionmedexpo.com and emergeghi.com.

