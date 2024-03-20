Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: With the Saudi entertainment sector undergoing a momentous transformation, industry experts assert that investing in training, development, and cultivating a dynamic workforce are essential for ensuring the continuous success and longevity of the entertainment industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

With recent figures estimating that more than 60% of Saudis are under 35, this year’s Saudi Entertainment & Amusement (SEA) Expo – set to take place from 7th – 9th May at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre – aims to spotlight how the industry can empower the Saudi workforce the coming years through technical knowledge and training.. It will also delve into strategies for retaining and nurturing talent

This year’s 6th edition of the SEA Expo is expected to be a catalyst for change in the Kingdom’s entertainment sector as it looks to champion the work of professionals in entertainment and leisure, create a unique global experience for like-minded individuals to connect, and effectively address industry challenges all while setting the course for actionable solutions.

The three-day SEA Summit, which will run parallel to the exhibition, serves as a platform to accelerate efforts in the entertainment and leisure industry by spotlighting new opportunities and offering unique industry insights from the region’s most prolific experts.

Over the last few years, the Kingdom has emphasized the pressing need to upskill Saudi youth in all vocations with advanced skills through education and training to cultivate a new and vibrant workforce. This year’s SEA Summit will put the focus firmly on the next generation through their think tank sessions, which will explore the vast educational opportunities within the entertainment sector, highlight the importance of partnerships with schools, and reveal how integrated educational programmes are essential for the future of the industry.

Industry giants are already realising the immense potential of investing in the local talent pool. Last year, Red Sea Global announced that they would be creating 120, 000 jobs directly and indirectly for young Saudis, while the company’s RSG Elite Graduate Program saw a 92% retention rate, signalling the rise of a new workforce in the entertainment and leisure industry. While in 2020, Qiddiya Investment Company launched a national scholarship offering high school graduates the opportunity to pursue higher education in hospitality and entertainment management in the Kingdom.

“The Kingdom understands that the path towards youth empowerment is through education, training and nurturing talent,” said Sarkis Kahwajian, SEA Expo Director. “We fully support this and understand the importance of cultivating leaders of tomorrow through education, technical knowledge and fostering environments where creativity can thrive, and at this year’s SEA Expo our aim is to do just that.”

Don Potts, President of Parks & Attractions at Qiddiya Investment Company agreed, saying that this year’s SEA Expo will be a learning and development opportunity for Saudis to gain a deeper understanding of the industry and to have the potential to explore a career in the sector.

Co-located with the Saudi Light and Sound (SLS) Expo, this year’s SEA Expo aims to highlight the Kingdom’s entertainment and leisure plans and create opportunities in the industry to drive the country toward achieving its goals under Vision 2030. With hundreds of international and local brands from 40+ countries, SEA Expo will act as a platform that showcases new and innovative products from its 350 exhibitors.

About Saudi Entertainment and Amusement (SEA) Expo

Saudi Arabia has transformed its entertainment and leisure industry in the last few years and today has earned the title of one of the fastest growing entertainment and leisure destinations in the world. With the Kingdom growing its international footprint and expanding its entertainment and leisure offerings through new cities, entertainment destinations and a swathe of new cultural projects, the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement (SEA) Expo aims to shine a light on these plans and create opportunities to drive the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions. Launched in 2019, SEA Expo today is the largest gathering of the entertainment and leisure industry in the Kingdom and connects contractors with international suppliers, offers a platform for exhibitors to showcase their services and technology to buyers, creates networking opportunities, and builds platforms for thought-leadership, knowledge exchange and discourse from Saudi Arabia’s foremost experts. SEA Expo 2023 takes place from the 7th – 9th May at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre and is co-located with Saudi Light and Sound Expo.

For more information visit: https://www.saudientertainmentexpo.com

About dmg events:

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and publisher of information services. Our aim is to create dynamic marketplaces to connect businesses with the right communities to accelerate their growth in today’s rapidly evolving landscape. With a presence in over 20 countries and organizing more than 90 events each year, dmg events is a global leader in the industry. Attracting over 425,000 attendees and delegates annually, we organize events in the construction, hospitality, interiors & design, energy, coatings, entertainment, food & beverage and transportation sectors. To better serve our customers, dmg events has offices in 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada, Singapore and India. By being on the ground, we can better understand market needs and nurture relationships to create unforgettable experiences for our attendees. Our flagship events including the Big 5 Global, ADIPEC, Gastech, EGYPES, The Hotel Show, INDEX and The Saudi Food Show. For more information visit www.dmgevents.com. Founded in 1989, dmg events is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT, www.dmgt.co.uk).