Muscat: Recognised as one of the leading investment and services companies in the Sultanate, Oman Investment & Finance Co. (Khedmah) has participated in the ongoing Future Tech Event at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre from 9 am to 4 pm. The inauguration of the event was held under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Fahr bin Fatik Al Said, in the presence of several officials and CEOs of local and international information technology companies and related businesses. Located at booth number 7 at the exhibition centre, Khedmah is engaging with visitors to present its wide array of digital services and electronic payment solutions.

By harnessing the latest developments in the digital realm and seamlessly integrating them into every aspect of its operation, Khedmah has been successful in delivering a feature-packed mobile app that has seen increased usage and popularity amongst customers. The event provides an excellent platform to further familiarise and demonstrate the features of the app to visitors while simultaneously driving meaningful engagement with customers.

Through the app, customers can easily receive and pay their water, electricity, and telephone bills, and also recharge their phones, electricity prepaid meter bills, and entertainment subscriptions. One of its popular offerings is the home broadband services from Awasr and Omantel. Customers can also subscribe to Awasr internet directly through the Khedmah app. With a keen focus on convenience, the app also allows Dhofar Insurance Company customers to renew their vehicle insurance via the app and website. In addition, the app enables quick, easy, and hassle-free payments toward the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI).

Commenting on Khedmah’s digitalisation strategy, Said Ahmed Safrar, Chief executive Officer at OIFC said, “Khedmah has always been at the forefront of spearheading technological innovation in the country. By providing reliable, efficient, and secure digital solutions, we have not only been able to strengthen our leadership position in the market but have also acted as advocates of digitalisation and encouraged the community to shift to digital modes of transactions. Adopting a holistic approach to business and in line with the needs of the citizens and residents of Oman, Khedmah also places keen emphasis on collaborating with SMEs to integrate digital payment options into their operations, thus helping them achieve enhanced business productivity. Our preliminary focus will remain on innovating, personalising, and deploying solutions that add value to the lives of our customers.”

He added saying, “Through the Future Tech Event, we aim to raise awareness of our various digital offerings in the community and gain key insights of prevalent demands in the market. This will help us to further engineer products and services to better serve our customers.”

Meanwhile, Khedmah has been able to strike the right balance between achieving its digital objectives and maintaining strong interpersonal relations with its customers. This has been achieved through OIFC’s strong network of 68 branches spread throughout the country that are staffed with professionals who reserve the knowledge to tackle complex issues while providing the same excellence in customer service that the company is revered for.

