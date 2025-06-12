PHOTO
Kenya's economy is expected to grow 5.3% in both 2025 and 2026, the East African nation's finance minister said in a budget speech on Thursday.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Alexander Winning)
Kenya's economy is expected to grow 5.3% in both 2025 and 2026
