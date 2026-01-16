Dubai, UAE: The Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) officially concluded. Organised by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) under the theme “Bridging Communities,” the forum brought together a distinguished group of leaders, decision-makers, and international experts in project management, infrastructure, and sustainable mobility.

The forum served as a specialised platform for the exchange of expertise and global best practices, while strengthening integration between organising and operating entities in support of Dubai’s strategic direction to develop an advanced ecosystem for managing vital projects.

In this context, Keolis MHI affirmed that its participation in the forum as a Sponsor fell within the framework of its ongoing strategic partnership with the RTA and its support for Dubai’s efforts to develop an integrated urban transport system based on operational efficiency, sustainability, and innovation.

Mr. Vikas Sardana, Acting Managing Director of Keolis MHI, noted that the DIPMF represented a leading platform for sharing expertise and global best practices in major project management. He stressed that cooperation with the RTA embodied a successful model of integration between organising and operating entities, which positively impacted the mobility experience and quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

The company explained that this institutional cooperation was founded on knowledge exchange, role integration, and adherence to international best practices. It noted that joint efforts with the RTA contributed to the development of an operational system that applied the highest standards of safety and efficiency, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leader in smart transport solutions.

He added that over more than a decade, the forum had played a key role in advancing project delivery methodologies in the emirate, shifting the focus from merely completing projects to innovating them-an approach that was reflected in the operational efficiency of critical systems.

In the area of sustainability, the company reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 initiative through energy optimisation and alignment with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy.

About Keolis MHI

Keolis MHI Rail Management and Operation LLC is a consortium formed by Keolis, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, and Mitsubishi Corporation. The company is responsible for operating and maintaining the Dubai Metro as well as operating the Dubai Tram, under a long-term contract with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). Operations officially commenced on 8 September 2021.

With a dedicated workforce of more than 1,700 employees trained to the highest international standards, Keolis MHI is committed to enhancing the passenger experience. The company continuously raises the benchmark for health and safety, service excellence, performance, and innovation, ensuring that the Dubai Metro and Tram deliver world-class public transport services.

Keolis MHI is part of the Keolis Group, which operates across four continents-Asia, Europe, America, and Australia. The Group provides a wide portfolio of mobility services, including trains, trams, public buses, With over 68,000 employees worldwide, Keolis is a global leader in shared and sustainable mobility.

At Keolis MHI, all employees embrace the shared values: “We imagine, We care, We commit.”