Dubai, UAE: Japan Pavilion bids farewell as the World Expo approaches its final curtain call. From its architecture to its eco-features, the pavilion was sharing and receiving traditions that celebrated the long-standing history of cultural convergence between Japan and the Middle East. The illustrious 6-months attracted avid fans, celebrities, delegation and dignitaries from all over the world. Expo 2020 Dubai, a catalyst to Japan’s global encounter, invited visitors to a personalized tour of culture and cutting-edge technologies with a focus on current global issues. The pavilion’s theme “Where ideas meet” validated the need for shared viewpoints and how collective actions can resolve the dire state of the environmental, societal and communal issues the world is facing.

“I would like to express our sincere congratulations to Expo 2020 Dubai for the outstanding and remarkable hospitality at this World Expo. Their tremendous support has been overwhelming and our pavilion’s experiential tour illustrated how technology, people and ideas can cohesively unite for a greater purpose. As we advance towards our pledged commitment, we look forward to continuing our dialogue and further address global challenges through integrated efforts” stated Ms. YABUNAKA Aiko”, Secretary General, Japan Pavilion.

Three years from now, the world will congregate at Yumeshima for Expo 2025, Osaka, Kansai -Japan. Driving its agenda to attain United Nations SDGs by year 2030, Expo 2025 will serve as a testing ground to demonstrate and experience new technologies. Ideas accumulated from visitors’ immersive engagement at Japan Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai, will be collated to co-create our future society expected to be shown at the next World Expo.

