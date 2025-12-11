Event will bring together nearly 250 leaders and executives from the UAE and Ireland and host six panel discussions and four roundtables

Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of Investopia, Investopia will organize a new edition of its Global Talks next week in Dublin, the capital of Ireland. The event aims to strengthen economic and investment cooperation between the UAE and Ireland, while exploring new avenues for collaboration in new-economy sectors, particularly artificial intelligence, infrastructure, and investment, as well as other rapidly growing fields in both markets.

Investopia Global – Dublin will convene approximately 250 senior officials, executives, and business leaders from the UAE and Ireland, in collaboration with the advisory and research firm EMIR.

During the event, H.E. Bin Touq will hold a series of bilateral meetings with ministers, officials, and business leaders in Ireland to discuss prospects for economic cooperation and investment opportunities between the two countries. The meetings will also highlight the UAE’s vision for building sustainable global partnerships within the economy of the future.

The event will explore global economic shifts and the strengthening of cooperation between the public and private sectors across vital industries. It will feature six panel discussions covering topics such as the growing role of FDI in shaping future industries, large-scale infrastructure investment opportunities, expanding opportunities for Irish companies in the UAE, the importance of a supportive investment environment for business growth, and the future of artificial intelligence as a driver of economic development and sustainability.

In addition, the conference will host four roundtables and one-on-one business meetings between representatives of the public and private sectors from both countries, fostering dialogue between investors and decision-makers, and enabling companies to explore new partnerships in technology, artificial intelligence, and infrastructure.

The latest edition of Investopia Global reaffirms the conference’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships and expanding its presence in global markets by building new channels of economic cooperation, empowering companies to explore innovative investment opportunities, and benefiting from global experiences in vital sectors.

