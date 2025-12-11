Dubai: Kobe Tourism Bureau (KTB), with the support of Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) Dubai Office, welcomed leading media and content creators to a luncheon at TOMO Dubai, where the city’s signature experiences—including world-renowned Kobe Beef, the soothing hot springs of Arima Onsen, and the multicultural heritage symbolized by Kobe Mosque—were introduced as key highlights of Kobe’s appeal. The gathering offered guests a first look at what makes Kobe one of Japan’s most distinctive and inviting destinations for travellers seeking culture, comfort, and authenticity.

Located in the Kansai region, Kobe is just 30 minutes from Osaka and 50–60 minutes from Kyoto, with smooth access from Kansai International Airport (KIX) by train, bus, or a high-speed ferry linking Kobe Airport and KIX in about 30 minutes. Its strategic position makes Kobe an appealing base for multi-city itineraries across western Japan.

A City Shaped by Culture, Heritage, and Global Exchange

As one of Japan’s earliest international ports, Kobe developed a distinctive multicultural identity that remains visible today. The Kitano Ijinkan district preserves elegant Western-style residences from the late 19th century, when diplomats, traders, and entrepreneurs from around the world settled in the city. Nearby, the historic Kobe Mosque—built in 1935 and the oldest mosque in Japan—stands as a symbol of religious diversity, while Ikuta Shrine, one of Japan’s oldest Shinto shrines, adds to Kobe’s rich spiritual landscape.

Year-Round Attractions for Families and First-Time Visitors

During the luncheon, KTB highlighted central Kobe’s waterfront experiences, including Sorakuen Garden and the Former Hassam Residence, the theatrical aquarium átoa Kobe, and scenic harbour cruises through Cruise Kobe. The area is set for further development with the opening of GLION ARENA KOBE in 2027, a world-class multipurpose venue anticipated to host major sports, concerts, and cultural events.

To the north, Arima Onsen—one of Japan’s oldest hot spring towns—offers wellness experiences and luxury hospitality just 30 minutes from the city centre. To the east, Mount Rokko provides panoramic views and seasonal activities, including winter fun at Rokko Snow Park, popular among GCC visitors experiencing snow for the first time.

Muslim-Friendly Dining and Diverse Food Culture

Kobe’s culinary scene reflects its international heritage, featuring Kobe Beef, fresh seafood, seasonal Japanese cuisine, bakeries, and global dishes. The city offers several halal-certified or Muslim-friendly restaurants, ingredient transparency, non-alcoholic options, and access to prayer facilities such as Kobe Mosque—positioning Kobe as a welcoming destination for Muslim travellers and families.

Signature Winter Event: Kobe Luminarie 2026

KTB also introduced Kobe Luminarie, one of Japan’s most iconic winter illumination events, scheduled for 30 January to 8 February 2026. The event features stunning Italian-designed light installations across the city, originally created in memory of the 1995 Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake and now celebrated as a symbol of hope, resilience, and renewal.

Comments from Kobe Tourism Bureau

“We were delighted to introduce Kobe directly to the media and content creators here in Dubai,” said Mr. Yasunao Shuo, Managing Director of Kobe Tourism Bureau. “Kobe is a compact yet diverse city where visitors can enjoy a multicultural atmosphere, Muslim-friendly hospitality, hot springs, mountains, and the sea—all within easy reach. We hope more travellers from the GCC will discover Kobe as a comfortable and inspiring base for exploring Japan.”

Plan Your Visit

Travellers can explore more information and itinerary ideas at:

www.feel-kobe.jp/en