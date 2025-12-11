Abu Dhabi has launched the FinTech, Insurance, Digital and Alternative Assets (FIDA) cluster to accelerate the development of next-generation financial and investment solutions and expand the emirate’s role as a global capital hub.

Spearheaded by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the cluster is a core pillar of Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic diversification agenda.

By 2045, FIDA is projected to contribute an additional $15.2 billion to Abu Dhabi’s direct GDP, generate 8,000 skilled jobs and attract at least $4.6 billion in investment, cementing the emirate’s position as a destination for innovative and resilient financial systems.

FIDA brings together high-growth areas where technology, regulation and capital intersect, including fintech, digital assets, insurance, reinsurance and alternative investments.

It aims to position Abu Dhabi as a preferred jurisdiction for global firms seeking to design, test and scale new financial products within a stable, forward-looking regulatory environment.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, said: "Abu Dhabi’s economic strategy is built on the long-term horizon planning and the principle that capital, talent and innovation must flow through world-class infrastructure. The FIDA cluster is a structural investment for the future."

"By coordinating efforts across regulators, sovereign capital, financial institutions and innovators, FIDA strengthens the foundations of next generation finance and reinforces Abu Dhabi global positioning as the Capital of Capital," he stated.

Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: "FIDA marks a step-change in Abu Dhabi's role in global finance. We have the architecture of a global financial centre where digital innovation, fintech transformation and next-generation technologies meets long-term capital and forward-looking regulation from the outset."

"By bringing sovereign investors, regulators, global institutions and technology innovators into a single, connected cluster, Abu Dhabi is the preferred home for those building the future of digital assets, AI-powered financial solutions, and breakthrough fintech platforms," he added.

Sustainable finance is embedded across the cluster, with an emphasis on developing green and transition finance instruments aligned with Abu Dhabi's net-zero commitments. FIDA will also expand the emirate’s alternative assets landscape, creating a supportive environment for private equity, venture capital and real estate vehicles targeting global institutional investors.

The cluster provides tailored financial infrastructure for priority sectors including food and water innovation through the AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance (AGWA) cluster, life sciences through the Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine (HELM) cluster and mobility through the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) cluster.

This ensures innovative companies across the economy can access appropriate financing, manage risk and scale effectively.

