Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Forbes Middle East concluded the second edition of the Medical Tourism and Wellness Summit, held on 9–10 December at Jumeirah Beach Hotel in partnership with American Hospital Dubai.

Over two days, the summit hosted more than 100 speakers and brought together experts, specialists, economic leaders, and decision-makers from the region and the world for discussions and knowledge exchange on the future of health and wellness.

The summit highlighted the region’s rising stature as a global destination for healthcare and a leading hub for innovation in medical tourism. His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, joined the opening session, emphasising the growing importance of this promising sector and its role in strengthening the national economy and enhancing the UAE’s global competitiveness. His Excellency Mishal Karim Julfar, Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, also participated alongside a distinguished group of experts, enriching the discussions with strategic insights on the future of wellbeing.

His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri affirmed in his opening remarks: “The UAE continues to advance a tourism model built on value-driven experiences in wellbeing, medical treatment, and preventive care, reflecting the leadership’s vision of placing people at the heart of development, and creating an integrated environment where healthcare, tourism, and technology come together.”

He noted that tourism today represents a central pillar of the UAE economy, contributing 13% of GDP, generating $70 billion, and supporting over 900,000 jobs, a testament to the strength of the national tourism ecosystem and its ability to meet traveller expectations worldwide.

He added that the UAE welcomed nearly 30 million visitors in 2024, the highest in the region. During the first nine months of 2025, UAE hotels received more than 23 million guests, recording 79.3 million room nights with an occupancy rate exceeding 79%. These indicators reflect rising global confidence in the UAE’s tourism environment and align with the country’s efforts to establish itself as a global destination for healthcare and medical tourism.

He also noted that the future of medical tourism and wellbeing will rely on integrated systems powered by AI, advanced diagnostics, and telehealth solutions, providing seamless, safe, and trusted experiences. The UAE, he affirmed, will continue strengthening partnerships and fostering an innovative ecosystem that meets the expectations and evolving needs of the modern traveller.

Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, said: “The UAE continues to reinforce its global leadership in medical tourism and wellness through a vision that places people at the centre of development. Health and wellbeing are essential for every individual, not merely services, but a core part of a balanced and healthy lifestyle.”

She added that the summit served as a platform to highlight the integrated partnerships across multiple sectors and showcased the UAE’s ability to build a strong wellbeing ecosystem supported by world-class infrastructure and a clear, forward-looking vision.

Al Omian explained that the summit aligns with the UAE’s direction in presenting a comprehensive model of wellbeing that goes beyond treatment, by fostering collaboration, knowledge exchange, and recognising the efforts driving progress in this vital sector. She noted that this distinguished gathering reflects Dubai’s advanced position as a global centre for innovation in medical tourism and its role in shaping the future of health and wellbeing regionally and internationally.

Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group and American Hospital Dubai, said: “Dubai, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has demonstrated that greatness is built through vision and action. The city, he noted, chose excellence and boundary-breaking ambition to become a prominent global destination for medical tourism.

He affirmed that Dubai’s progress is not the result of chance, but of embracing new ideas and establishing standards that exceed global benchmarks.

Beshara added: “American Hospital Dubai is building an advanced ecosystem where robotics, AI, precision medicine, preventive care, longevity, and human-centred care come together, to deliver a leading healthcare experience that elevates patient expectations and strengthens Dubai’s position as a trusted global destination for advanced medical care.”

Throughout more than 20 panel discussions, the summit explored the latest developments in mental, nutritional, and physical wellbeing, as well as integrated wellness solutions. These discussions were anchored in six key themes, most notably the UAE National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, which aims to position the UAE as a global leader in wellbeing in alignment with We the UAE 2031 and UAE Centennial 2071.



This strategy has contributed to raising income levels, enhancing social wellbeing, and delivering high-quality public services reinforcing the UAE’s status as a preferred global destination for tourism and investment.

The summit concluded by underscoring the importance of strengthening cooperation between the public and private sectors, continuing knowledge exchange, and developing innovative solutions that respond to growing global demand for medical tourism, further solidifying Dubai and the UAE as leading global centres in this vital sector.

