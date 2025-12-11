KUWAIT, — The EQUATE Group, a global producer of petrochemicals and the world’s leading supplier of Ethylene Glycol, reaffirmed its leadership in driving collaboration and competitiveness within the chemical sector through its participation in the 19th Annual GPCA Forum, held in Bahrain from December 8–11, 2025.

Under the theme ‘Catalyzing Competitiveness through Strategic Partnerships’, the forum serves as a crucial platform for industry professionals from around the world convene to share knowledge, exchange ideas, and build valuable networks.

At the the 2nd GPCA Sustainability Pavilion, EQUATE showcased several joint initiatives designed to accelerate technological innovation and sustainability across the industry. This included showcasing EQUATE’s commitment to sustainable practices; by highlighting the efforts in continuing to drive positive change while inspiring a more sustainable future for the industry.

Naser Aldousari, President & CEO of EQUATE Group, said: “At EQUATE, we believe that true competitiveness is achieved not in isolation, but through collaboration. The GPCA Forum provides an exceptional platform for our industry to unite, exchange knowledge, and form partnerships that will shape the future of petrochemicals. Our continued engagement reflects EQUATE’s dedication to driving sustainable growth.”

About EQUATE Group

EQUATE is a global producer of petrochemicals and the world’s leading supplier of ethylene glycol (EG). The Group owns and operates industrial complexes in Kuwait, North America, and Europe that annually produce over 6 million tons of ethylene, ethylene glycol (EG), polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), styrene monomer (SM), paraxylene (PX), heavy aromatics (HA) and benzene (BZ). The EQUATE Group includes EQUATE Petrochemical Company (EQUATE), The Kuwait Olefins Company (TKOC), and its subsidiaries such as MEGlobal and Equipolymers. Their products are marketed throughout Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The EQUATE Group’s shareholders are Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC), The Dow Chemical Company (Dow), Boubyan Petrochemical Company (BPC), and Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) - KIPCO. Employing more than 1,500 people worldwide, the EQUATE Group is a leading enterprise that pursues sustainability wherever it operates through partnerships in fields that include the environment, economy and society.

Media Enquiries:

Layth Kamal

Mojo Public Relations

+971 58 835 8735

layth@mojo-me.com