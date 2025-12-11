Event highlights Evolvin’ Global’s self-sustaining model and its growing ecosystem of employers, government partners, and youth participants across 12 nationalities.

Evening showcases powerful participant stories and the impact of Kutafiti, reinforcing the organisation’s commitment to equitable, long-term opportunity.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Evolvin’ Global, a social enterprise dedicated to connecting talent with opportunity, hosted its annual event last night at SO/ Uptown Dubai, bringing together dignitaries, global partners, and programme participants for an evening dedicated to celebrating collaboration and recognising the organisations driving meaningful impact across Africa and the Middle East.

Held under the theme “The Power of Partnership”, the event honoured private- and public-sector partners whose support has expanded opportunity, strengthened talent development outcomes, and shaped the journeys of young African changemakers across Evolvin’ Global’s employability programme.

Opening the evening, Assia Riccio, CEO & Founder of Evolvin’ Global, reflected on the organisation’s mission and the momentum that has shaped its growing impact: “Tonight is a testament to what happens when partnership ignites potential. Our model has always centred on empowerment, equipping young talent with the tools to rise, and ensuring that as they rise, they lift others with them. The Power of Partnership is not a theme; it is the foundation of our impact. Every partner involved plays a role in reshaping futures and expanding what young African talent believes is possible.”

Riccio also highlighted the organisation’s evolution from a sponsor-led programme into a social enterprise and platform for talent development, now supporting participants across 12 nationalities, strengthening employer networks, and expanding programmes that equip young people with the skills, confidence, and global exposure needed to thrive in the modern workforce.

As part of this ongoing impact, Evolvin’ Global reported significant milestones on its platform to date, including 1,377 youth enrolled, more than 132,192 training hours delivered, over 12 million USD generated in salaries, and a growing network of 55 partners globally. These figures reflect the scale of collaboration driving the organisation’s mission and the tangible outcomes achieved through its model.

Delivering the keynote, Feryal Ahmadi, Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer, DMCC, said: “DMCC’s support for Evolvin’ Global since 2019 reflects our shared commitment to expanding access to opportunity and ensuring that talent can thrive regardless of background. Over the years, we have seen this platform evolve into a powerful engine for economic mobility – empowering more than 1,300 women across 12 nationalities, completing over 130,000 hours of training, and generating more than 12 million U.S. dollars in income for themselves and their families. This is the impact that meaningful partnership delivers, and we remain committed to deepening our collaboration to help turn individual journeys into lasting social and economic progress.”

DMCC’s long-standing collaboration includes supporting Evolvin’ Global’s CSR licence and connecting the organisation to the wider Sustainability Hub community, enhancing its ability to scale sustainably.

Honouring Partners Whose Commitment Enables Talent to Thrive

Throughout the evening, Evolvin’ Global presented the Impact Honors, recognising partners who have played a transformative role in advancing youth training outcomes and professional growth across the region. Honourees included:

Hilton Group – Recognised for its leadership in Kenya outreach, the Kenya–UAE student exchange programme, pioneering the men’s programme, offering internship opportunities, and providing the highest number of placements for four consecutive years.

– Recognised for its leadership in Kenya outreach, the Kenya–UAE student exchange programme, pioneering the men’s programme, offering internship opportunities, and providing the highest number of placements for four consecutive years. IHG Hotels & Resorts – Honoured for piloting the men’s programme within Engineering, supporting the highest number of male participants, and offering the widest regional coverage across the Middle East.

– Honoured for piloting the men’s programme within Engineering, supporting the highest number of male participants, and offering the widest regional coverage across the Middle East. Alliad – Celebrated for sponsoring Kenya outreach and leadership training and consistently providing development pathways for participants.

– Celebrated for sponsoring Kenya outreach and leadership training and consistently providing development pathways for participants. GSB – Recognised for funding the legal establishment of Kutafiti, sponsoring the Kutafiti Research Study, and delivering three years of Financial Literacy training.

– Recognised for funding the legal establishment of Kutafiti, sponsoring the Kutafiti Research Study, and delivering three years of Financial Literacy training. Kerry Group – Honoured for Barista & Mixology training delivered over three years, enabling participants to advance into F&B roles and promotions.

– Honoured for Barista & Mixology training delivered over three years, enabling participants to advance into F&B roles and promotions. PwC Academy Middle East – Celebrated for championing Social Entrepreneur training and co-hosting HR Networking sessions that connected more than 100 HR leaders.

– Celebrated for championing Social Entrepreneur training and co-hosting HR Networking sessions that connected more than 100 HR leaders. CDT Edge – Celebrated for its contribution to training and development in both Dubai and Kenya.

This year, Evolvin’ Global also welcomed new partners — Rotana, DLA Piper, and Meliá — further strengthening access to industry pathways, mentorship, and career development opportunities.

Evolvin’ Excellence: Stories That Reflect a Movement of Rising Talent

The Event highlighted powerful alumni stories that embody Evolvin’ Global’s belief that when one person rises, they lift another with them. Featured journeys included:

Edina, celebrated in Hilton’s partnership film for her remarkable professional growth and her plan to launch a women’s empowerment project in Zambia, offering baking training to help women build sustainable livelihoods.

celebrated in Hilton’s partnership film for her remarkable professional growth and her plan to launch a women’s empowerment project in Zambia, offering baking training to help women build sustainable livelihoods. Leah , who completed an MBA after completing the Evolvin’ programme.

, who completed an MBA after completing the Evolvin’ programme. Gracious , who received mentoring from DLA Piper and is continuing her legal studies through a Kutafiti scholarship. Her dream is to be able to help communities in Africa find a voice and fight for their rights.

, who received mentoring from and is continuing her legal studies through a Kutafiti scholarship. Her dream is to be able to help communities in Africa find a voice and fight for their rights. Elyse , the first woman in her cohort to enter Engineering setting the way for more women to join the sector.

, the first woman in her cohort to enter Engineering setting the way for more women to join the sector. Brigide, who won a green initiative award at IHG for designing a sustainable dress made from recycled paper.

These stories illustrate the multiplying effect at the heart of Evolvin’ Global’s model, empowering young people with the skills and exposure to build meaningful careers, while reinvesting opportunity back into their communities.

Kutafiti: Extending Access, Equity, and Opportunity

A dedicated segment highlighted Kutafiti, Evolvin’ Global’s non-profit arm based in Kenya. Kutafiti ensures that financial constraints never prevent young people from accessing training or opportunity.

Through support from partners such as GSB, Kutafiti has advanced community-driven research, grown its training initiatives, and begun laying the foundation for a future community training centre, reinforcing Evolvin’s belief that skills development and economic mobility must be accessible to all.

Looking Ahead: A Scalable, Inclusive, and Technology-Enabled Future

Evolvin’ Global’s next phase focuses on deepening its presence across the 12 nationalities represented in its programmes, strengthening employer collaborations, and expanding its talent development pathways to reflect evolving industry needs.

In 2025, Evolvin’ launched a dedicated page on its website showcasing participant profiles, experiences, and career journeys. Over the coming years, this platform will evolve into a more interactive, partner-friendly space.

The organisation is also expanding its curriculum, introducing specialised pathways such as revenue management and financial skills for hospitality professionals. Meanwhile, Evolvin’ Voices, developed with the support of PwC Academy Middle East, will give participants opportunities to share their stories, speak at events, and build leadership presence on global stages.

About DMCC

DMCC is a leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai. We make it easier for our members to do business, helping them access the world’s fastest growing markets from a dynamic district that offers everything they need to thrive. This approach is why we are the preferred location for more than 26,000 top multinationals and high-impact startups, contributing significantly to Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and innovation. DMCC is where the world does business.

For more information, visit https://dmcc.ae/

About Evolvin’ Global

Evolvin’ Global is a social enterprise and platform for talent development that prepares young African changemakers with the skills, confidence, and global exposure needed to build meaningful, long-term careers. Through a model built on equity and access, we equip participants with personal and professional development, leadership coaching, and opportunities to access the international job market across multiple industries.

A social enterprise at heart, Evolvin’ Global’s ensures that opportunity is shared. Participants who can invest in their personal and professional development help create access for those who cannot, with 50% of Evolvin’ Global’s net profits reinvested into Kutafiti, Evolvin’ Global’s nonprofit arm providing programme scholarships to marginalised youth.

Evolvin’ Global is committed to advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 8 (Decent Work & Economic Growth), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

For more information, visit: https://evolvinglobal.com

