BlackRock, Finstreet and ADI together will explore initiatives aimed at developing capital markets, designing digital asset solutions, expanding digital finance capabilities and employing their joint expertise in facilitating access to tokenized investment products

Partnerships advance Abu Dhabi’s vision to become a global hub for regulated digital assets, combining Finstreet’s digital market infrastructure, ADI Foundation’s sovereign-grade infrastructure with BlackRock’s global leadership in asset management

ABU DHABI, UAE — BlackRock and Finstreet Limited today announced Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) at Abu Dhabi Finance Week to explore initiatives on the development of tokenized markets and next-generation financial architecture, aligned with Abu Dhabi’s digital economy ambitions. Finstreet Limited, a digital market infrastructure group, and ADI Foundation, an Abu Dhabi–based sovereign-grade blockchain infrastructure organization, are both group entities of IHC through Sirius International Holding.

Together they will explore initiatives aimed at developing capital markets, designing digital asset solutions, expanding digital finance capabilities and leveraging their joint expertise in facilitating access to tokenized investment products.

“This partnership represents a critical step forward in Abu Dhabi’s evolution as a center for digital asset innovation,” said Ajay Bhatia, Principal Council Member at the ADI Foundation. “By aligning our sovereign-grade ADI Chain with BlackRock’s expertise, we aim to jointly enable compliant, scalable digital finance solutions that serve both local and global markets. This collaboration is about unlocking new opportunities and building trust in the future of capital markets.”

Kashif Riaz, Managing Director, Head, Financial Markets Advisory Middle East at BlackRock, commented: “We are excited to pursue opportunities with Finstreet and ADI to help advance digital assets and tokenized markets initiatives. The global market environment for digital assets innovation is rapidly evolving, and we look forward to contributing our experience to support the long-term growth of digital markets infrastructure in ADGM.

Sunidhi Pasan, Founder & Group CEO of Finstreet Limited, commented: “Our partnership with BlackRock reflects a shared conviction that tokenisation is becoming the operating system of global markets. Finstreet’s regulated infrastructure in ADGM — spanning custody, settlement and secondary trading — provides the rails for assets to move faster, safer and with far greater transparency. Together, we will shape the core architecture of global capital. Abu Dhabi is emerging as the centre of this new system, and Finstreet is leading the design of a digitised global financial market.”

Drawing on BlackRock’s global experience advising exchanges, financial institutions and digital asset platforms, the partnerships will focus on advisory services to both Finstreet and the ADI Foundation as they look at expand on Abu Dhabi’s ambitions to lead in digital transformation. This includes the development of robust market infrastructure, product commercialisation and the broader adoption of blockchain across financial markets.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

About Finstreet Limited:

Finstreet Limited is a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC) through Sirius International Holding. Finstreet Limited is a holding company based in ADGM, with three subsidiaries licensed for the following regulated activities:

Finstreet Global Markets Limited (“FGM”) is licensed to conduct the Regulated Activity of Operating a Multilateral Trading Facility;

Finstreet Global Clearing and Settlement Limited (“FGCS”) is licensed to provide custody and depository services; and

Finstreet Capital Limited (“FCL”) is licensed for the Regulated Activities of Arranging Deals in Investments and Advising on Investments or Credit. Finstreet Capital Limited is also licensed for the Regulated Activities of Operating a Private Financing Platform, Managing a Collective Investment Fund, Advising on Investments or Credit, Arranging Deals in Investments, and Arranging Custody.

For more, visit: www.finstreet.ae

About the ADI Foundation

The ADI Foundation is an Abu Dhabi–based organisation creating blockchain infrastructure that empowers governments and institutions to accelerate the growth of digital economies.

The Foundation was founded by Sirius International Holding, the technology arm of $240B+ holding company, IHC. ADI Foundation is catalyzing large-scale social and economic inclusion by bringing 1 billion people globally into the digital economy by 2030, building on a strong foundation of the 500+ million people already within its project ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: www.adi.foundation

About International Holding Company (IHC):

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 878.5 billion (USD 239 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,400 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

For more information, please visit: www.ihcuae.com

About Sirius International Holding:

Sirius International Holding, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC) headquartered in Abu Dhabi, stands at the forefront of the future of sustainability through technology and the digital transformation landscape. With a vision to drive profound change and ignite the possibilities of a better future, Sirius International Holding comprises of more than 20 subsidiaries globally, each contributing to shape today’s health, climate and digital eco-system.

For more information, please visit: www.siriusholding.com