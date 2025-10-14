Dubai, UAE – The International Code Council (ICC), in collaboration with the American University of Sharjah (AUS), will mark International Building Safety Day (IBSD) 2025 with a workshop on “Advancing Safety, Innovation & Sustainability in the Built Environment.” While IBSD is observed on May 22, ICC and AUS will celebrate it this year on Tuesday, October 28, to align with the academic calendar.

The workshop will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the AUS Auditorium, bringing together undergraduate and graduate students, faculty, alumni, and industry professionals.

The program will feature keynote presentations, research insights, and a panel discussion with leading experts from academia and the private sector. Together, they will explore how building codes, applied research, and engineering practice are shaping the future of construction in the region given the challenges and opportunities.

The event will feature a keynote address by Mohamed Amer, Managing Director of ICC MENA, titled “Enabling Safety, Sustainability, and Innovation through Building Codes.” Amer will demonstrate the transformative role of building codes and technical regulations in safeguarding communities, supporting sustainable development, and creating resilient built environments aligned with global standards.

“Building codes are more than technical documents; they are the backbone of robust, sustainable, and safe communities. By fostering dialogue between academic institutions and the construction sector, we can equip future professionals to design buildings that are safer and environmentally responsible,” said Amer.

The program will also include a research presentation by Dr. Rami, Professor of Civil Engineering at AUS, on “Fire Safety in Building Design and Performance.” This session will provide critical insights into the latest innovations in fire safety, showing how academic research can directly inform practical building practices.

A panel discussion, moderated by Amer, will focus on “Current Market Needs in Building Construction.” The session will bring together experts from academia and industry to address code compliance, innovative materials, training and credentialing, and the integration of research into practice.

“At AUS, we are committed to empowering our students with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to excel in the field. Workshops like this provide a vital platform for students, alumni, and faculty to connect with leading professionals, exchange ideas, and explore innovative solutions for the built environment,” said Dr. Sameh Sayegh, Professor and Head of the Civil Engineering Department at AUS.

This workshop builds on ICC’s 45th annual Building Safety Month campaign launched in May 2025, which reaffirmed the organization’s global commitment to safer and more sustainable building practices. As part of the campaign, ICC marked the second annual International Building Safety Day (IBSD) on May 22, 2025, an initiative established in 2024 with the support of 28 international organizations.

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. International Code Council codes, standards and solutions are used to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings worldwide.

More information about ICC MENA: www.iccsafe.org/mena