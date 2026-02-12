In a move reflecting its steadfast commitment to empowering young engineering talent, Innovo Build launched its "Career Day" recruitment event for students and alumni of the Faculties of Engineering. Organized in strategic partnership with the University Center for Career Development (UCCD) at Aswan University and under the auspices of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the event aims to unlock new professional horizons for the youth of Upper Egypt.



Through this initiative, Innovo Build seeks to activate the state’s strategy for investing in human capital, contributing to Egypt Vision 2030 by attracting high-caliber talent capable of driving the construction sector and major national projects forward. Eng. Sameh Seifin, General Manager of Innovo Build, emphasized that this collaboration stems from the company's belief in the vital role of regional universities in cultivating excellence. He reaffirmed that investing in youth is the fundamental pillar upon which the company builds a sustainable future for the construction industry.



Eng. Seifin further added that this event is a cornerstone of the company’s ambitious strategy to empower young competencies in Upper Egypt and create genuine job opportunities that stimulate the local economy. By coordinating with the Ministry of Higher Education and career development centers, Innovo Build ensures that these initiatives align with government directives to decentralize growth and create an attractive work environment for youth within their own governorates, thereby improving the quality of life across the region.



From the academic side, Dr. Loay Saad El-Din Nosrat, President of Aswan University, lauded Innovo Build’s initiative, describing it as a practical model for integration between the labor market and academia under the presidential initiative "Prepare to Grow" (Kun Musta'idan). He noted that partnering with a prominent entity like Innovo Build provides graduates with direct training and employment pathways that are essential for regional development.



Furthermore, Dr. Shaimaa Kamal, Recruitment and Employer Relations Officer at the UCCD, highlighted that Innovo Build's presence reflects a shared commitment to meeting graduates' aspirations. She added that the company’s team did not merely offer jobs but actively transferred field expertise and global standards to the students. This partnership, she noted, grants Aswan University graduates a competitive edge by introducing them to the latest technologies and methodologies currently shaping the international construction landscape.



Laila Saadi, Director of the UCCD, reiterated that the involvement of Innovo Build is a cornerstone of the center’s strategy to bridge the gap between education and professional life. She explained that the company’s active role in refining both "soft" and "technical" skills helps transform career centers into reliable bridges for students. This ensures a seamless transition into professional environments that keep pace with the massive urban renaissance currently sweeping the nation.



The event witnessed a high-level attendance from Aswan University leadership, including the Deans of the Faculties of Engineering and Energy Engineering, alongside the Head of the Engineers Syndicate in Aswan. Innovo Build’s recruitment committee conducted intensive interviews with graduates to select top-tier talent for the company’s upcoming projects. The day concluded with Innovo Build reaffirming its continuous support for young innovators, followed by a commemorative group photo to mark the success of this landmark forum.