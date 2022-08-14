Exporting comprehensive economic development that Egypt achieved during era of president El-Sisi, says Mohamed El Saidi

We have a wide database of Egyptians expatriates in 6 Gulf cities

Infinity Phoenix for organizing exhibitions and conferences is organizing the first edition of The Icon Show exhibition in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, from 9 to 12 November 2022. The company targets achieving EGP 500m in sales during the exhibition period.

CEO of Infinity Phoenix Mohamed El Saidi said that our main goal of organizing foreign exhibitions is exporting real estate in its integrated sense, in other meaning of exporting comprehensive economic development that Egypt has achieved during the era of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during the past few years. In addition to, showcasing urban expansion distributed throughout the republic, besides, strong infrastructure and road network, which are main axes for real development in new communities. Over and above, developing 14 new fourth generation cities and it is targeted to reach 30 new cities with total investments of EGP 690bn.

“Consequently, we must roam these developments in exhibitions organized in a manner befitting the name and reputation of Egypt, and befitting Egyptian developers, starting with the highest category of luxury and distinguished housing and the most luxurious coastal cities, to reach middle classes of Egyptian expatriates who need to own a suitable property,” El Saidi added.

He pointed out that the current period is a golden opportunity for real estate export due to several factors, including low prices compared to property prices in surrounding countries, and investing in real estate in Egypt is a safe investment throughout history and has never and will never lose, as it is called “Property is moral son."

Regarding the selection of Dammam to hold the first edition of the exhibition, he commented that the company studied Dammam city well, and the study concluded that 60% of business volume in Saudi Arabia is located in eastern region, as well as most of citizens residing in Dammam are businessmen or work in prestigious jobs with a high income. Besides, it is one of cities that is characterized by a high standard of life, and has a large number of Egyptians, Arabs and foreigners. In addition to, being very close to Bahrain and his company targets residents in the latter because of close distance between it and Dammam, which will contribute to increase number of visitors from Dammam and surrounding cities, especially as it is the first Egyptian property exhibition in the region.

El Saidi pointed out that the company has selected Sheraton Hotel to hold the exhibition, which is characterized by its strategic location in the middle of the city. The hall accommodates 17 pavilions with various sizes, starting from 18 to 60 sqm according to the company’s choice. The hotel has a huge garage that can lodge visitors’ cars.

El-Saidi noted, “Teamwork aspires to the success of the exhibition for sustainability, and our goal is quality, not quantity, reaching target customers, and achieving the largest percentage of sales during the exhibition. Accordingly, we are studying market trends in regions in which the exhibition is organized, and what distinguishes teamwork is that it was the first to initiate exhibitions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2019 and has a distinguished precedent.”

He further added, “We are working hard to choose appropriate companies for each region to achieve the largest percentage of sales that suits customer in this region, meaning that each country has different Egyptian workers, different professions and a different geographical grouping resides in the Delta, Upper Egypt and Alexandria besides, Greater Cairo. Hence, we are working on studying those in the country where the exhibition is held to make the exhibited projects suitable for everyone, including those looking for projects in North Coast, Ain Sokhna and New Administrative Capital.

Furthermore, we are working on the diversity of participating companies to meet visitors diversity, as well as to achieve targeted success of the participating companies.

The company’s CEO elaborated that the company possesses a broad database for large number of Egyptians expatriates in 6 Gulf cities, including nearly 30,000 Egyptian engineers in the Eastern region, in addition to nearly 4,500 doctors, teachers, university professors and businessmen. In addition to, targeting Saudi citizens and Arab brothers to take advantage of the benefits of activating new residency and nationality law in Egypt.

The exhibition's promotion includes well-known means of communication, including radio, television, newspapers and websites, in addition to various social media, road advertisements in targeted areas, as well as communication via SMS, WhatsApp and others, he explained.

El Saidi revealed that the company aims to organize 3 new exhibitions in Gulf countries in 2023 that will be announced at the appropriate time, added, “We are studying places that have high purchasing power and lack the holding of Egyptian real estate exhibitions.”

Infinity Phoenix company for organizing exhibitions and conferences is an Egyptian joint stock company, with several branches in Gulf countries, including the UAE, Riyadh and Oman, and its activities are diversified in all events and forums. It is managed by a team that has extensive experience in managing and organizing foreign and Egyptian exhibitions, besides, they have great experience working in international companies.

The company has strategic relations with some ministries of housing and trade, institutions and bodies in the Gulf countries, as well as close cooperation with Gulf investors, along with strong relations with the largest offices and marketing companies in Gulf and European countries.

