Abu Dhabi, Yas Island: Under the honourable patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan (Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence), IIFA Utsavam 2024 promises to be an extraordinary two-day event, brimming with excitement, talent, and cultural richness.

The highly-anticipated IIFA Utsavam 2024 is being held in partnership with Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi.

Witness an unparalleled celebration this 6th and 7th of September 2024 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi as IIFA Utsavam 2024 announces a Multifaceted South Indian Cinematic stellar lineup of the hosts and performances

Taking center stage as Hosts of IIFA Utsavam 2024 for Telugu and Kannada film category are

Rana Daggubati: Host Of Telugu Category,

Vijay Raghavendra And Akul Balaji to Host Kannada Film Category

Witness electrifying performances by Rockstar DSP, Rakul Preet Singh, Sreeleela at IIFA Utsavam 2024.

From captivating performances to heartfelt tributes, this celebration will showcase the best of South Indian cinema in a manner that will leave a lasting impression on all attendees.

Commenting on the occasion, below are the quotes from South Indian Cinema Megastars

Rana Daggubati said, “My journey with IIFA goes way back, and IIFA Utsavam is indeed a true celebration of South Indian cinema. I'm thrilled to be a part of it and feel immensely privileged to host the IIFA Utsavam Telugu Cinema Awards. Come join us and be a part of this grand celebration at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.”

Akul Balaji, commented saying, “Undoubtedly, South Indian cinema has always been renowned for its compelling storytelling. It's a great honour for me to celebrate the talent and diversity of South Indian Cinema as I host the Kannada film category at IIFA Utsavam 2024 on the vibrant global stage of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.”

Vijay Raghavendra added saying, “IIFA Utsavam serves as an exceptional platform that not only showcases the contribution of South Indian cinema but also celebrates its influence in the world of entertainment beyond regional boundaries. It's a tremendous privilege to be part of this global celebration, and I eagerly anticipate hosting the Kannada film category at IIFA Utsavam 2024 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, this September.”

Rakul Preet Singh says, “It feels fantastic to be a part of the grand celebration of South Indian cinema that IIFA Utsavam is poised to embark on this September on a global scale at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. I'm eagerly looking forward to captivating hearts with my performance at IIFA Utsavam 2024.”

Rockstar DSP commented saying, “I eagerly anticipate the impressive two-day extravaganza of IIFA Utsavam at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, which will showcase the cinematic achievements of South Indian cinema on a global stage, further solidifying its presence and impact in the entertainment industry. I'm looking forward to captivating audiences worldwide with my performance at IIFA Utsavam. See you there!”

Sreeleela commented saying, “I'm brimming with excitement and gratitude to join the IIFA Utsavam 2024 performance roster. I'm absolutely thrilled to perform in Tamil and Telugu awards night at IIFA Utsavam, it is such a prestigious platform and I look forward to connect with fans from across the globe at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, this September!"

About Yas Island

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island, offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences. From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi’s largest mall Yas Mall, superb dining at Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course. The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel. With more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including WHITE Abu Dhabi and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

With the recent opening of SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region’s first Marine Life Theme Park, Yas Island continues to add more attractions to its incredible roster.

About The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.