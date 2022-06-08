Vicky Kaushal wins Best Actor in A Leading Role (Male) for Sardar Udham

Kriti Sanon Wins Best Actor in A Leading Role (Female) for Mimi

Vishnuvaradhan wins the Best Direction Category for Shershaah

NEXA IIFA Awards 2022 Co-Presented by SportsBuzz.com co-powered by Rajshree Elaichi and Josh

Hosts: Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh & Maniesh Paul

Performers: Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi.

Abu Dhabi: The highly anticipated mega celebration of Indian cinema, the 22nd Edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA), in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, took over the Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with a star-studded awards show night. Giving Indian cinema a global platform, the Awards was held at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on June 4th, 2022.

The spectacular IIFA 2022 award night witnessed Bollywood mega star Abhishek Bachchan kickstarting the magical IIFA awards night along with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan thereafter the hosts of IIFA Awards Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul who kept the audience in splits. The extravagant awards night witnessed a host of stellar performances and acts by Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi amongst others. IIFA awards night also witnessed an impromptu dance by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan during Abhishek Bachchan’s electrifying performance. Furthermore, Shahid Kapoor performed the finale with a spectacular performance designed as a tribute to Bollywood 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri.

Rounding out 12 Popular Categories winners are:

Best Picture Category | Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, Himanshu Gandhi (Shershaah)

Best Direction Category| Vishnuvaradhan (Shershaah)

Vishnuvaradhan (Shershaah) Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) | Kriti Sanon (Mimi)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) | Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham)

Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham) Performance In A Supporting Role (Female) | Sai Tamhankar (Mimi)

| Sai Tamhankar (Mimi) Performance In A Supporting Role (Male) | Pankaj Tripathi (Ludo)

| Pankaj Tripathi (Ludo) Music Direction | A.R.Rahman (Atrangi Re), Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak Jaani (Shershaah)

| A.R.Rahman (Atrangi Re), Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak Jaani (Shershaah) Playback Singer (Female) | Asees Kaur for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah)

| Asees Kaur for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah) Playback Singer (Male) | Jubin Nautiyal for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah)

| Jubin Nautiyal for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah) Best Story (Original) | Anurag Basu (Ludo)

| Anurag Basu (Ludo) Best Story (Adapted) | Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan (Based on ICC World Cup 1983) (83)

| Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan (Based on ICC World Cup 1983) (83) Lyrics | Kausar Munir for the song Lehra Do (83)

Furthermore, top picks for Best Debut – Female, Sharvari Wagh | Bunty Aur Babli 2 & Best Debut – Male, Ahan Shetty | Tadap 2

His Excellency Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to UAE, said “Considering the strong historical and cultural relations between India and the UAE, Abu Dhabi is perhaps the most appropriate venue for IIFA. Bombay, which is the heart of Bollywood, has also been home for generations of Emiratis and a major trading port connecting the UAE with India. Today, our cultural connect has become even more vibrant in addition to our trade and investment ties. IIFA is contributing to this cultural connect and people to people relations.”

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral said, “It is exciting to finally see the IIFA Awards 2022 here on Yas Island. The event will gather some of the biggest movie stars under the roof of Etihad Arena, Yas Bay’s world-class event venue, and is set to reinforce the Island’s position as a top global destination for leisure and entertainment, while further reenergizing the capital’s tourism landscape.”

H.E. Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, Director General of Tourism, DCT Abu Dhabi said, “We are extremely excited to host the return of IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi as it is an incredible milestone for our exciting entertainment calendar. Our bond with India, founded on cultural and economic ties, has been further strengthened with Abu Dhabi serving as the backdrop to numerous Bollywood blockbusters, enabling the sharing of our beautiful destination with audiences around the world.”

IIFA’s cause partner, Woosh Washing expert for the fourth consecutive edition partners IIFA to share the message, “Equality begins at home” holding a firm banner for gender equality.

Joining as the official travel partner is Ease My Trip – one of India’s leading online travel aggregators, FnP- the world’s gifting platform which has recently launched in UAE, along with partners Sarwa Corporation, D’décor and Krisumi Corporation.

NEXA from Maruti Suzuki India Limited stood committed to IIFA continuing their partnership for the sixth consecutive edition as the Title Sponsor of the IIFA Awards. As the world looks forward to this year's celebration of Hindi cinema with music and fashion at yet another exotic destination, the content promises to be aspirational and entertaining. With its growing popularity across the world, IIFA today is recognized as a global institution in its own right, and a platform that is recognized as the most engaging celebration of Indian cinema.

The event took place at Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island. The Island is one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi. Home to magical adventures and awe-inspiring entertainment, as well as three globally renowned theme parks, outstanding motorsports, an award-winning golf venue and world-class hospitality services, Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island is a destination like nowhere else. Alongside the arena and Yas Bay, guests visiting Yas Island will also be able to enjoy a variety of experiences. From award-winning theme parks, the record-breaking CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, the capital’s largest mall, 160 dining options, a scenic beach and mangroves, luxurious hospitality stays and so much more, there’s a lot to explore!

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said, “NEXA has always celebrated the relentless spirit of creators who continuously explore, innovate and experiment to inspire the world. It is for this very reason that NEXA, for 6 consecutive years, has collaborated with IIFA, which is a platform to recognize India’s top creative talent in the world of Cinema and celebrate the best in Cinema Arts. With IIFA, we have a perfect association as we share a common vision of creating global experiences, which has established the premium imagery of both the brands.

Commenting on the IIFA collaboration, Sportsbuzz.com spokesperson said, “Here at Sportsbuzz.com we aim to cater to each and every of your sporting needs. We aim to give you the latest worldwide updates of the sporting world in the blink of an eye. With a team of creative minds with sports flowing through their veins, we are dedicated to serving you content that keeps you on top of your favourite sport. Be it cricket, football, tennis, or any sport you can think of! Get the latest news, opinions, controversies, and updates at your fingertips all at Sportsbuzz, the home of all sports news. The best in the field for upcoming matches, latest score updates, controversies, and viral news first amongst all. As the Title Sponsor IIFA Weekend, we at Sportsbuzz.com are honored to be a part of such cinematic excellence that IIFA offers. Sports are not just a pastime for their followers, they are a passion, a commitment.”

This year, IIFA will be broadcast exclusively on India’s No.1 premium Hindi entertainment channel, COLORS with a stunning line-up of star-studded programming. For the digital savvy viewers, the same will be available on India’s leading content platform, JOSH, and Daily Hunt, from the house of VerSe Group.

Speaking about the partnership, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18 said, "IIFA is one of the most revered awards that celebrates Indian Cinema and its diverse talent on a global stage. We, at COLORS, are proud to continue our partnership with IIFA as it returns post the pandemic hiatus. We are delighted to bring to our viewers across the globe unlimited entertainment featuring Bollywood's biggest stars, spectacular performances and unforgettable moments."

