Abu Dhabi: The second day of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, concluded with thousands of visitors engaging in this strategic global platform.

A key highlight of the day was the Tawazun Council's announcement of five major deals with leading local and international defence companies, amounting to AED 5.8 billion. These agreements reinforce the UAE’s position as a hub for defence innovation and international collaboration, supporting the country’s strategic vision for security and technological advancement.

Strategic Insights at IDEX and NAVDEX Talks

The IDEX Talks sessions provided deep insights into critical issues shaping the future of defence. One of the most thought-provoking discussions, “The Global Challenge and Threat of Weapons of Mass Destruction,” explored the evolving risks posed by nuclear and biological threats. Experts highlighted that while nuclear risks are largely contained through international treaties and regulatory frameworks, biological weapons remain a dangerously under-regulated domain, raising significant global security concerns. The session underscored the urgent need for stronger international agreements to address these emerging threats.

At NAVDEX Talks, a compelling session on Digital Twin Technology examined how AI-driven innovations are transforming naval shipbuilding and lifecycle management. Industry leaders discussed how digital twin technology is enhancing mission readiness, streamlining fleet maintenance, and improving the overall efficiency of naval operations. The conversation also highlighted the increasing role of stealth technologies and AI-powered predictive maintenance, ensuring that modern naval forces remain highly adaptive and capable of responding to evolving challenges.

IDEX Next Gen: Startups Redefining Defence Innovation

The IDEX Next Gen platform continued to shine as a key hub for emerging defence technology startups. Entrepreneurs and innovators showcased groundbreaking solutions aimed at enhancing surveillance, aerospace, and AI-driven predictive maintenance.

Among them, Aerial IQ India Pvt. Ltd. presented advancements in surveillance technology, while Crescent Aerospace Aircraft Spare Parts and Components Trading LLC demonstrated cutting-edge solutions for aerospace component durability and efficiency.

Haris Unmanned Systems introduced its next-generation unmanned aerial technologies, and Hydn Technologies showcased an AI-powered predictive maintenance system designed to optimize operational efficiency.

Each of these startups brought a fresh perspective to defence innovation, positioning themselves as key players in shaping the future of security, aerospace, and AI-enabled defence solutions. The showcase provided a crucial opportunity for these emerging companies to gain visibility among global defence leaders, investors, and industry stakeholders.

NAVDEX Demonstrations: Speed, Precision, and Emergency Response Excellence

The NAVDEX Demonstrations captivated audiences with thrilling displays of maritime agility, rapid response capabilities, and advanced tactical maneuvers. High-speed naval vessels executed precise interceptions and synchronized movements, showcasing the level of expertise required for modern naval operations. The performances underscored the critical importance of speed, skill, and state-of-the-art technology in ensuring maritime security.

One of the most striking demonstrations featured a flyboard-powered firefighter, simulating a high-stakes emergency scenario. The firefighter, propelled above the water while gripping a high-pressure hose, demonstrated an innovative approach to aerial firefighting. The display highlighted how modern emergency response techniques are evolving to tackle fires with uninterrupted water supply, even in challenging environments. From swift tactical deployments to rapid maritime interceptions, every demonstration reinforced the industry's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of efficiency, safety, and innovation.

IDEX Innovation Trail: Spotlighting Game-Changing Technologies

The IDEX Innovation Trail continues to be a prestigious platform recognizing cutting-edge defence technologies making their global debut at the exhibition. Out of numerous submissions, twenty standout innovations were selected to be featured, marking them as key highlights of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025. BlackSky, the supporting sponsor for IDEX Talks was recognised at the Innovation Trail for the BlackSky Spectra platform.

One of the most notable advancements showcased was BlueRoom Simulations, which is redefining military medical training through immersive Mixed Reality. This breakthrough technology prepares military personnel for high-pressure battlefield and emergency scenarios, significantly improving training effectiveness.

Another groundbreaking innovation came from Onebrief, which introduced a real-time operational planning platform designed to empower military teams with faster and more informed decision-making capabilities in complex operational environments. The technology enhances situational awareness and improves coordination in high-stakes scenarios.

Adding to the list of game-changing innovations, IGG-Avon’s MITP-M1 Half Mask demonstrated a next-generation respiratory defence system that ensures superior frontline protection in hazardous conditions. Designed for military personnel operating in extreme environments, the mask provides enhanced safety and resilience against airborne threats.

As IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 continue to set new benchmarks in global defence and security, the second day reinforced the UAE’s commitment to innovation, collaboration, and operational excellence in the industry. The exhibitions are playing a crucial role in fostering strategic partnerships, showcasing emerging technologies, and driving the future of global defence.