RIYADH — Saudi Arabia and the United States are continuing to strengthen their defense partnership as part of broader strategic cooperation, at a time when regional developments call for closer coordination in security and defense affairs.



Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman held a phone call with his U.S. counterpart, Pete Hegseth, on Wednesday, during which they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them.



The two also reviewed efforts to promote security and stability in the region and globally.



The call included discussions on key defense issues of mutual interest, reaffirming the two countries’ ongoing coordination on regional and international matters with security and military dimensions.

