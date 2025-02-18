IDEX Innovation Trail offers a platform for breakthrough defence solutions shaping future security operations.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, proudly unveils the winners of the IDEX Innovation Trail.

The IDEX Innovation Trail provides a unique opportunity for exhibitors to gain recognition for their innovative products. Companies participating in the exhibition can nominate one product each for consideration. To qualify, the product must make its debut appearance at IDEX and NAVDEX 2025. Twenty such products will be selected for the IDEX Innovation Trail.

The initiative celebrates groundbreaking solutions shaping the future of defence, security, and humanitarian protection. This year’s winning innovations reflect a bold step forward in mission-critical technologies, real-time operational planning, and next-generation training solutions, all designed to enhance safety, efficiency, and response capabilities across global defence operations.

BlackSky, the supporting sponsor for IDEX Talks was recognised at the Innovation Trail for the BlackSky Spectra platform. Spectra is a first-of-its-kind commercial space-based intelligence platform that enables dynamic full-spectrum monitoring from space at industry-leading speed, frequency, and economics. The platform fuses data from BlackSky’s constellation and from other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that customers require at scale.

Among the other standout innovations, BlueRoom Simulations is transforming military medical training with immersive Mixed Reality, preparing personnel for high-pressure battlefield and emergency scenarios. Onebrief introduces an advanced real-time planning platform, empowering military teams to make faster, more informed decisions in complex operations. IGG-Avon’s MITP-M1 Half Mask reinforces frontline protection with state-of-the-art respiratory defence, safeguarding personnel in hazardous environments.

As part of the Innovation Trail, these items will gain additional exposure, appearing in the official exhibitor directory with navigational tools to guide visitors to their stands. Each winning exhibitor also received a special badge to display at their stand, highlighting their achievement. Additionally, winning products will be showcased in video displays at the Innovation Gallery during the exhibition, featured at the IDEX Gala Dinner and highlighted on a dedicated page on the official IDEX

The Innovation Trail highlights technologies enhancing defence, crisis response, and frontline protection. It provides a premier platform for first-time exhibitors to showcase breakthrough solutions, offering global visibility to industry leaders, defence stakeholders, and decision-makers. The winners will be showcased at the IDEX Innovation Gallery, highlighted on the interactive exhibition floorplan, and featured across official IDEX platforms.

For more information on the IDEX Innovation Trail, visit: www.idex.ae