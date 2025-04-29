Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) – The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) strengthens its commitment to the Gulf region at Arabian Travel Market 2025 (ATM), bringing together over 30 representatives from Hong Kong’s travel trade—including travel agents, attractions, and hotels—to engage with Middle East trade partners and explore collaboration opportunities. As the largest international travel trade show in the Middle East, ATM 2025 provides an ideal platform for HKTB to present its robust strategy, designed to attract more Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) travellers through tailored experiences and strategic partnerships.

Hong Kong is ideally positioned to appeal to GCC travellers, offering a unique blend of tradition and modernity, East-meets-West aesthetics, vibrant urban experiences, and stunning natural beauty. With the growing momentum of GCC travellers, visitor arrivals from the region to Hong Kong grew by 69% year-on-year in 2024, the HKTB is doubling down on market-specific initiatives. These include raising destination awareness, expanding the industry outreach and developing high-quality and tailored offerings such as halal-certified services and facilities, family-oriented attractions, and luxury shopping and wellness experiences that align with the lifestyle and preferences of Middle Eastern visitors.

As part of its presence at ATM 2025, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with musafir.com, targeting travellers from Qatar. The partnership aims to boost Hong Kong’s visibility among Qatari travellers through customised co-branded promotions and digital marketing initiatives.

In a similar move, HKTB entered into another agreement with Almosafer, a key travel brand in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration will focus on engaging Saudi travellers with targeted promotional campaigns and strategic digital content, positioning Hong Kong as a top travel destination in the Kingdom.

“Hong Kong offers a compelling blend of experiences that align with the tastes and travel preferences of GCC visitors and Muslim travellers,” said Mr. Dane Cheng, Executive Director of HKTB. “From cultural authenticity to premium hospitality and halal-friendly services, our destination is equipped to meet the expectations of today’s discerning Middle Eastern travellers. As air connectivity between Hong Kong and the GCC continues to expand alongside strengthened promotional efforts, we look forward to welcoming more visitors from the region to explore all that Hong Kong has to offer.”

Further strengthening its presence in the GCC market, HKTB is also partnering with Wego, the region’s leading travel app and largest online travel marketplace. This collaboration will spotlight Hong Kong’s vibrant culture, world-class attractions, and renewed appeal as a must-visit destination for GCC travellers.

Air connectivity plays a crucial role in HKTB’s GCC growth strategy. With multiple daily flights from Dubai and Doha, and frequent connections from Riyadh, access to Hong Kong has never been easier for Gulf travellers. This connectivity not only fuels leisure tourism but also supports business and MICE segments, with Hong Kong positioned as a global hub for events, culture, and commerce.

Hong Kong continues to evolve as a dynamic, premium destination for discerning Middle Eastern travellers. Through targeted outreach, strong regional alliances, and a clear focus on culturally appropriate tourism, the HKTB is laying the groundwork for long-term growth across the GCC.

Begin your luxury and cultural exploration with "Travel in Luxe" Hong Kong - your guide to exceptional experiences in one of Asia's most dynamic cities. For more information, please visit www.discoverhongkong.com.

About Hong Kong Tourism Board

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked with maximising the contribution of tourism to Hong Kong’s economy and upholding Hong Kong as a world-class travel destination. The HKTB works in partnership with relevant government departments and organisations, the travel-related sectors, and other entities related to tourism, to market and promote Hong Kong worldwide while enhancing visitors’ experiences through providing diverse and high-quality tourism products and services. The HKTB has a worldwide network of 15 offices and has representatives in seven different markets.

