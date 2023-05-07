Doha – Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Law and College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS) co-organized a panel discussion exploring the emergence of ChatGPT within the fields of computer science, education, and law, in the latest edition of College of Law’s Law & Tech Talks series.

Titled “The Use of ChatGPT: Perspectives from Computer Science Education and Law,” the panel featured welcome remarks from Dean Susan L. Karamanian of the College of Law. Dr. Georgios Dimitropoulos, Associate Professor, College of Law, served as the discussion’s moderator.

The Law & Tech Talk panel included Dr. Michael J. Benedik, Provost, HBKU, Dr. Roberto Di Pietro

Professor, HBKU College of Science and Engineering, Dr. George Mikros, Professor, CHSS, and Dr. Richard Steinberg, Visiting Professor, College of Law and Jonathan D. Varat Endowed Professor of Law and Professor of Political Science at the University of California Los Angeles. Together, they delved into the potential implications of AI-powered language generation and its impact on communication. The discussion also centered on the challenges of using AI in legal settings and the future of written essay assessments across all levels of education.

“The reality that AI-powered algorithms such as ChatGPT can achieve high levels of linguistic competence forces us to ask fundamental questions about how we teach law. It has further implications for the practice of law. Through initiatives like the Law & Tech Talk series, HBKU’s College of Law is committed to addressing today’s legal challenges with a future-oriented view and awareness of rapid technological developments,” said Dean Karamanian.

HBKU’s College of Law hosts internationally recognized faculty that bring substantial expertise to contemporary legal issues of profound relevance to Qatar, the region and beyond. Situated at a global crossroad of culture, business, and geopolitics, the College is a knowledge hub for promoting an understanding of the importance of the rule of law in today’s dynamic world.

HBKU’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences was established with a vision to enrich society in Qatar and across the wider world with transformative educational experiences that bridge disciplinary boundaries and offer the academic community opportunities to engage in innovative research and collaboration.