Bahrain: The Bahrain Technology Companies Society (BTECH), in collaboration with WorkSmart for Events Management, has announced the participation of Gulf Business Machines (GBM) as a Gold Sponsor of the 13th edition of the MEET ICT Conference and the Bahrain International Technology Exhibition (BITEX), taking place from November 25 to 27 at the Gulf Hotel, Kingdom of Bahrain.

With a legacy spanning over three decades, Gulf Business Machines stands as one of the region’s leading providers of end-to-end digital solutions. The company’s expertise covers key areas such as AI, Technology, cloud services, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure, reflecting its long-standing role in enabling digital transformation across sectors.

GBM’s participation is anticipated to add substantial value to the event through its contribution of expert perspectives to panel discussions and dialogues centered on artificial intelligence adoption, sustainable digital transformation strategies, and the evolution of intelligent infrastructure. The company will also present its latest state-of-the-art technologies designed to enable institutions to develop future-ready digital ecosystems that align with the goals of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.

Mr. Abdulla Ishaq, CGM of Gulf Business Machines Bahrain, said: “We are honored to participate in this prominent event as a Gold Sponsor, as it represents a strategic platform for fostering dialogue on the future of technology and digital transformation in Bahrain and the wider GCC region. Through our participation, we aim to support enterprises by showcasing our latest solutions and innovations, guided by a shared vision to strengthen the digital ecosystem and advance sustainable development goals.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ahmed Al Hujairy, CEO of WorkSmart, stated: “We are delighted to welcome a distinguished organization such as Gulf Business Machines as a Gold Sponsor of MEET ICT and BITEX. This partnership reflects GBM’s awareness of the significance of strengthening dialogue among all stakeholders working to advance the digital ecosystem in Bahrain and across the region. It also reaffirms the company’s role in supporting the development of a technologically advanced future built on innovation, knowledge exchange, and global best practices.”

Mr. Al Hujairy further noted that this regional event continues to play a crucial role in accelerating the adoption of emerging technologies and fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors, and highlighted the importance of collective efforts to reinforce Bahrain’s position as a regional leader and hub for digital innovation.

The MEET ICT Conference and BITEX Exhibition serve as a key platform that brings together decision-makers, government representatives, global technology leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, and start-ups, with the objective of promoting collaboration and investment within the ICT and AI ecosystems. The event offers a dynamic environment for knowledge exchange, innovation, and the advancement of the region’s digital competitiveness.

About Gulf Business Machines (GBM)

For more than 35 years, Gulf Business Machines (GBM) has been the region’s technology trusted partner. With seven offices and over 1,500 professionals across the Gulf, GBM offers the region’s most comprehensive portfolio spanning digital infrastructure, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, digital business solutions, and managed services.

GBM combines deep local expertise with global technology leadership, partnering with companies such as IBM (as sole distributor in the GCC, excluding Saudi Arabia and select IBM products and services), Cisco (Gold Partner), and VMware by Broadcom (Pinnacle Solutions Provider). This unique ecosystem, together with GBM’s skilled workforce, enables the delivery of secure, scalable, and customer-centric solutions that address the region’s most complex business challenges.

