Muharraq, Bahrain – Gulf Air, the National Carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, hosted the second Gulf Flight Safety Association (GFSA) Conference for 2024, at the Mövenpick Hotel, Bahrain. The two - days conference opened with a welcome address by Chief Operating Officer at Gulf Air, Captain Qasim Ismaeel, who underscored the airline’s dedication to cultivating a robust aviation safety culture throughout the Gulf region and beyond.

In his opening remarks, Captain Qasim Ismaeel, emphasized the importance of such conference, stating, "These gatherings are crucial for the continuous improvement of safety standards within our industry. We are honored to host this prestigious event in Bahrain and contribute to the global conversation on aviation safety."

The first day of the conference focused on topics including Aircraft Damage & Weather Risks, Dangerous Goods (DG) Incidents, Ground-Handling. The second day of the Conference included reports from various Safety Groups, presentations from Airbus, UAE Presidential Flight and Symbiotics and positive interaction among members addressing industry-related safety challenges.

As the conference concluded, attendees reaffirmed their commitment to advancing safety through innovation, collaboration, and continual improvement. By integrating cutting-edge technology, human factors considerations, and a proactive safety culture, the Gulf region continues to set a global standard for aviation excellence.

-Ends-

About Gulf Air: A Tradition of Excellence

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has been operating since 1950, making it one of the earliest airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to various destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Far East. Gulf Air is recognized as a "Five-Star Major Airline" by APEX, based on verified traveler reviews, and has been awarded this prestigious status for the year 2025. The airline was also named "World's Most Improved Airline" in 2022 by Skytrax. For more information, visit: www.gulfair.com

Gulf Air social media platforms:

Instagram: @gulfair

LinkedIn: Gulf Air

Twitter(×): @GulfAir

Further information, please contact:

Email: corporate.communications@gulfairgroup.bh