‘Last of Us’ American voice actor and musician, Troy Baker to join the line-up in 2024

Registrations for the Cosplay Competition are now open

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The moment fans have been waiting for is here: early bird tickets are now on sale for the 12th edition of the region’s largest pop culture festival, Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC). Organized by Informa Connect, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the hugely anticipated event will return to the capital from 9 – 11 February 2024 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), UAE. A limited number of early bird tickets are being released, with savings of up to 40% off door prices.

MEFCC has also announced the first celebrity guest for the 2024 edition. Fans can meet Troy Baker at MEFCC, the American voice actor and musician best known for his role in gaming titles as Joel in The Last of Us, Snow Villiers from Final Fantasy XIII, Jonesy in Fortnite and is one of the only voice actors who has voiced both the Joker and Batman. Troy's status as a legendary voice actor showcases diversity with not just gaming titles but with a number of anime characters including Baki Hanma from Baki and Yamato, and Pain from Naruto Shippuden along with other anime titles such as Fullmetal Alchemist, One Piece and Bleach.

Start brushing your wigs and dusting off your armor, because registrations for the Cosplay Competition are also now open. Devoted cosplayers can plan ahead and register to participate in one of the four categories. Each category has been thought through with the cosplay community to amplify the experience at MEFCC and create a spectacular set for fans. Cosplayers in the UAE can take on the world by entering the ‘World Cosplay Summit Preliminaries’ with a chance to travel to Japan to represent the UAE at the World Cosplay Summit finals in Nagoya. MEFCC will also host three cosplay categories, ‘Best Craftsmanship’, and ‘Best Performance on Stage’ with a prize pool of AED 35,000 up for grabs and not forgetting the little heroes with the ‘Best Kids Cosplay’ category where every participant is a winner. More details on joining the cosplay competition are available on www.mefcc.com.

Targeting thousands of visitors from across the Middle East and beyond, MEFCC is now one of the most talked about events in the region and is a showcase of both regional and international entertainment and including some of the world’s biggest fandoms, franchises and brands in Film, TV, Sci-Fi, Anime, Manga, Comics, Collectibles and more.

To find out more about MEFCC and to purchase early bird tickets now, visit www.mefcc.com and follow @mefcc to stay connected.

About Middle East Film & Comic Con

Middle East Film and Comic Con will return to Abu Dhabi from 9 - 11 February 2024 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, UAE. Returning for its 12th edition and hosting over 35,000 fans, the event has grown to become the region’s largest popular culture festival. Offering a mix of international and regional entertainment and brands from Film, TV, Sci-Fi, Anime, Manga, Gaming, Comics and Collectibles – it’s the ultimate destination for a fun and action-packed weekend out. Fans can meet celebrities, shop exclusive merchandise, watch film previews and screenings, take part in creative workshops, compete in gaming tournaments and cosplay competitions and geek out with the community!

For more information on the event, visit www.mefcc.com

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a division of Informa plc, a global business that is listed on the London Stock Exchange and a member of the FTSE 100. Informa plc. has a network of trusted brands in specialist markets across more than 30 countries with 11,000+ colleagues. Informa Connect is a live events and digital platform specialist connecting individuals and professionals with knowledge, ideas and opportunities. Our purpose is to champion the specialist. Through hundreds of powerful brands, we work with businesses and professionals in specialist markets, providing the connections, intelligence and opportunities that help customers grow, do business, make breakthroughs and take better informed decisions. Operating major branded events in Finance, Biotech & Pharma and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.

For more information, please contact:

Suzana Saoud

Account Manager

Gambit Communications

+97156 7155 470

Suzana@gambit.ae