His Excellency Omar Saud Al-Omar, Minister of State for Communication Affairs, opens the flagship event with keynote address; highlights role of technology in achieving Kuwait National Vision 2035

Kuwait City, Kuwait – Google Cloud marked a significant milestone in its commitment to Kuwait today with the inaugural Cloud Day event. Showcasing the latest in AI and cloud technology, the event focused on how these innovations are empowering businesses and organizations to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

His Excellency, Omar Saud Al-Omar, Minister of State for Communication Affairs, delivered the opening keynote address, emphasizing the significant strides made in Kuwait's digital transformation journey since the Government of Kuwait partnered with Google Cloud to advance Kuwait National Vision 2035.

“This is a landmark achievement in Kuwait’s pursuit of technological advancement and our vision of a knowledge-based economy,” said His Excellency. “The Alliance Framework Agreement (AFA) with Google Cloud serves as a catalyst for innovation and digital transformation across all sectors in Kuwait. Together, we are leveraging new digital services, optimizing existing operations, and building innovative services to create unprecedented opportunities for growth and development.”

Google Cloud's Growing Commitment to Kuwait

The event showcased Google Cloud's deepening commitment to Kuwait, highlighted by the recent opening of its offices in Kuwait and hosting multiple trainings as part of its national skilling initiative in collaboration with the Central Agency for IT (CAIT). This program aims to upskill government employees and citizens in cutting-edge technologies like data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and security solutions.

Empowering Kuwait's Youth: Introducing Cloud Hero

Recognizing the crucial role of youth in shaping Kuwait's future, His Excellency also announced the launch of Cloud Hero, a Google Cloud training experience to be held at Kuwait University in partnership with Kuwait University and Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) on October 12. This gamified training program will immerse young people in the world of cloud technology and AI, equipping them with essential skills for the digital age using interactive learning in a fun and educational environment.

Shaymaa Alterkait, Country Manager, Google Cloud in Kuwait, reinforced Google Cloud's dedication to supporting Kuwait’s digital future. “Google Cloud is proud to partner with Kuwait on its ambitious digital transformation journey,” she said. “We are committed to continue to provide the technology, training, and support needed to help businesses and organizations of all sizes succeed in the cloud.”

Speaking to the importance of Cloud Hero, Alterkait added, "Our youth are our greatest asset. We are proud to also launch Cloud Hero later this week, an innovative training experience to inspire the next generation of tech leaders in Kuwait."

Cloud Hero will offer hands-on labs, interactive learning, and networking opportunities to foster a vibrant learning community and inspire young people to push the boundaries of what's possible with technology.

His Excellency concluded his keynote with a call to action: “We must accelerate cloud adoption across all sectors, invest in skills development, and foster a culture of innovation to fully harness the potential of Google Cloud and drive Kuwait’s digital future.”

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.