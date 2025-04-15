Dubai, UAE: Discussion sessions and presentations continued on the second day of IPS 2025, highlighting the most prominent global trends in the real estate sector. This year, the event focused on Startups and propTech technologies, which have become the backbone of the future of real estate development around the world.

The sessions ranged from in-depth market analyses and showcases of smart solutions powered by artificial intelligence and blockchain, to exploring innovative business models offered by promising companies working to redefine the concepts of real estate marketing, digital experiences, and international real estate investment.

A specialized panel, in a session titled "Global Directions & Trends of Real Estate Market," reviewed the profound transformations facing the global real estate sector. Participants discussed how to adapt their strategies to the future in a dynamic and rapidly evolving environment, from planned communities and urban innovation to integrating artificial intelligence and social responsibility into the foundations of real estate development.

Francis Alfred, Managing Director and CEO of Sobha Realty, spoke about the real estate sector's transition from developing individual buildings to integrated residential communities. He emphasized that customers are no longer just looking for a residential unit, but rather for an cohesive lifestyle that includes green facilities, schools, and health centers. This reflects families' desire to live, work, and study in a single environment that prioritizes comfort and quality of life.

He explained that his company has planted more than 10,000 trees as a strategic environmental step aimed at lowering temperatures, enhancing quality of life, and achieving sustainable environmental value within their communities.

Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar, addressed the importance of strategic planning in the face of volatile market cycles. He emphasized that a realistic reading of the current situation should not replace advance planning, noting the importance of data-driven forecasts to accurately understand supply and demand and maintain flexibility.

He added that strong governance and advanced infrastructure in Dubai give the sector a competitive advantage, but he emphasized the need to continue focusing on the well-being of residents and developing five-year action plans that reflect actual market behavior.

Adel Sajan, Group Managing Director of Danube Group, highlighted his company's focus on creating solutions that focus on customers' actual needs. He explained how, in 2014, the company noticed that 80% of Dubai's population—the majority of whom are expatriates—lived in rentals, and introduced a 1% monthly payment plan to facilitate home ownership.

He emphasized that the addition of more than 40 amenities in residential complexes, such as gyms and rooftop pools, played a pivotal role in increasing customer satisfaction, with many willing to pay more to improve their daily quality of life.

Speaking about Danube's future projects, he noted that the company is planning modern infrastructure, including air taxi landing pads and advanced transportation options, with clear support from the Dubai government, which he described as "unparalleled" in encouraging real estate innovation.

Sadiq Jaffer Sulaiman, CEO of Maysan Properties, spoke about integrating social responsibility into development strategies, emphasizing the importance of creating sustainable and affordable projects that meet the needs of residents and contribute to the natural growth of cities.

He pointed out some regional projects, which includes residential, commercial, hotel, and retail components, reflecting a comprehensive urban vision to support the growth of the region's business and residential environment.

For her part, Engineer Katralnada BinGhatti, CEO of Bin Ghatti Holding, explained that efficiency and speed of implementation are an essential part of their business model, contributing to lower costs, mitigating risks, and accelerating the achievement of desired results.

She spoke about artificial intelligence as a key tool the company relies on, as it helps analyse data, automate the user experience, and improve pricing models. She also revealed the integration of smart systems that provide real-time control over resource consumption, enhancing project efficiency.

Regarding the luxury real estate market, she noted that the company has been keen to provide a luxurious and integrated lifestyle, even in densely populated areas such as Business Bay, as customers in this segment are willing to invest more when luxury and comfort are combined.

For his part, Hamad Al Abbar, Managing Partner of LMD, emphasized the pivotal role of the Dubai Land Department in consolidating the emirate's position as one of the most dynamic and reliable real estate markets in the world. He said: "Through its forward-looking policies, digital transformation, and investor-friendly regulations, the Dubai Land Department has contributed to strengthening Dubai's position on the global real estate scene. Events like IPS are a clear testament to the department's ongoing commitment to promoting innovation, fostering a culture of collaboration, and achieving sustainable, long-term growth in the emirate's real estate sector."

An exciting panel discussion titled "Startups Transforming Real Estate through Emerging Technologies" highlighted the technological advancements taking place in the real estate sector. Moderated by Anna Totova, CEO of CoinsTelegram, the panel addressed the fundamental changes resulting from the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, the Internet of Things, augmented and virtual reality, and data analytics.

Tutova noted that this revolution reshapes property management and enhances operational efficiency, while also driving overall growth in the real estate market. The UAE's role in embracing this digital revolution was also highlighted, with reports revealing that 58% of real estate companies in the country are investing in new technologies. Furthermore, studies predict robust growth in the global real estate market, reaching $5.85 trillion by 2030, while Dubai's real estate market is expected to exceed AED 1.4 trillion as the Dubai Land Department accelerates its efforts towards tokenization

Maria Foster, Business Development Manager at Eva Properties, shared valuable insights into the transformative impact of technology in the sector. She emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence in improving customer experience, pointing to tools such as virtual assistants and chatbots that help bridge communication gaps and increase customer engagement.

Foster drew attention to the shift from the traditional real estate approach, based on multiple intermediaries, to more streamlined processes supported by smart contracts and blockchain technology. She emphasized that adopting these tools is no longer just a competitive advantage, but rather a necessity to ensure transparency and efficiency in transactions. She said, "Technology is important, but good service is what remains with the customer after the sale. Sometimes, the personal touch is what makes the real difference," pointing to the balance between digital innovation and human interaction embraced by Eva.

Foster also advocated for fractional ownership as a modern means of diversifying real estate investments, explaining that these tools provide greater opportunities for individuals to participate in large projects with less capital, contributing to a broader investor base.

Haris Khan, Founder and CEO of Connect AI Solutions, discussed how artificial intelligence is radically transforming the real estate sector. His company is a pioneer in providing AI-powered automation solutions for real estate, most notably the launch of the UAE's first intelligent voice assistant specifically for real estate inquiries.

Khan emphasized that integrating customer relationship management (CRM) systems with intelligent automation enables industry professionals to redirect resources to address weak points, enhancing overall efficiency. He pointed out that the system developed by the company responds to property inquiries within minutes, which not only improves the customer experience but also helps generate higher-quality leads.

Khan also spoke about fractional property ownership, noting that many investors are reluctant to purchase outright due to high deposits. However, tokenization and fractional ownership, open the way for individuals to invest with smaller amounts, diversify their portfolios, and contribute more effectively to the economy.

He added, "Traditional methods are no longer viable," emphasizing that adopting smart solutions is key to achieving transparency, increasing efficiency, and enhancing customer satisfaction.

For his part, Bilal Moti, Founder and Chairman of Wind Mills Real Estate Valuation Services, provided insights on how to maintain excellence in a crowded and rapidly evolving real estate market. He explained that having a strong brand and innovative offerings has become essential to standing out among the thousands of players in the market.

He pointed to the importance of leveraging platforms like Bayut and Property Finder to enhance property visibility and describing them as effective tools that help reach a wide range of customers.

To keep pace with the evolving market, Moti presented the Maxima platform, an AI-powered valuation tool developed in-house. The platform provides instant valuations using market data and advanced analytics, covering multiple areas such as tax assessment, sustainability, and ethics, underscoring the company's commitment to finding smart and integrated solutions.

Moti also discussed the importance of tokenization in real estate, given its role in enabling fractional ownership and improving asset liquidity. He praised Dubai's leadership in this field, saying, "It is encouraging to see the government support innovations like tokenization, as this is a pivotal step towards making real estate more accessible and attractive to investors."

Showcasing and Launches

The live demonstration area at the exhibition featured a number of developers who gave presentations on the most prominent investment destinations in global markets.

Homzly, the propTech innovator officially launched its cutting-edge platform at IPS 2025, setting a new benchmark for the off-plan property market. Designed for visionary investors, homeowners, and global buyers, it redefines the experience by blending immersive technology with AI-powered intelligence to deliver smarter, data-driven real estate decisions.

With features including interactive 3D maps, real-time market analytics, personalized AI recommendations, and secure end-to-end digital tools, Homzly empowers users to navigate the market with clarity, confidence, and unmatched convenience.

“We’re not just building a platform—we’re building trust and enabling global agility in property ownership” said Mohammed Khalifa, Founder and CEO of Homzly

Tackling long-standing industry challenges like fragmented information, lack of transparency, and complex processes, Homzly offers a streamlined, no-middleman solution that transforms how people explore and invest in property.

Shortly after the launch, Homzly saw itself positioned at 146th rank which establishes its strong mark in the industry.

Dugasta Properties showcased their luxury living projects at the IPS 2025. Strategically located with seamless access to key amenities, these properties offer modern studio apartments, 1BHK, 2BHK and 3 BHK with premium facilities and a compelling investment package—including guaranteed returns, zero service charges, and a secure buyback option.

Moonsa Residences 2 is coming up in Dubai’s thriving International City Phase 2 (Warsan 4) setting a new benchmark for sophisticated urban living.

Terra Tower is a premium residential development located in the heart of Dubailand. This property offers luxury living with panoramic city views and family-friendly surroundings.

Al Haseen-3 and Al Haseen-4, takes you to a step into modern sanctuary and is crafted to elevate your lifestyle. It is located in Dubai Industrial city and will be ready for handover by end of 2026 or early 2027.

Among the prominent participants, Hi-Human, a marketing agency specializing in the real estate development sector, presented at IPS, focusing on its integrated services and the opportunities available in the Indonesian market. Founded in 2019 in Asia, Hi-Human has since expanded its operations to Dubai, Jakarta, and Bali, with imminent plans to launch in London, establishing itself as a strategic link between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Hi-Human describes itself as the "outbound marketing office" for real estate development companies, removing the complexity of marketing and transforming ideas into exceptional and impactful experiences. It offers strategic and creative services across four core areas: digital presence, concept development, branding and websites, and event management.

The company has extensive experience in visual identity building, digital marketing, customer experience enhancement, and lead generation. Hi-Human believes that every project requires a customized strategy stemming from a thorough understanding of the target market and client objectives, ensuring measurable results that enhance visibility, trust, and long-term loyalty.

Serge Sokolov, Founder and CEO of Hi-Human Agency, said "We help real estate developers tell a deeper story, centered around lifestyle, belonging, and human connection. Real estate marketing is no longer about selling a unit, but about creating an experience." This emphasizes the importance of the human aspect in real estate marketing, explaining that excellence is no longer just about offering beautiful properties, but rather about offering an integrated lifestyle that reflects the spirit of the community.

The presentation on Spain also focused on highlighting the unique advantages that make it an ideal destination for foreign investors, homeowners, and entrepreneurs, providing an in-depth look that guides potential buyers on the most important aspects to consider before deciding to purchase a property there.

Spain has been described as the "California of Europe," thanks to its sunny weather, vibrant culture, and attractive lifestyle, along with a stable financial environment. With the growing international demand and strong market fundamentals, supported by a positive outlook from Caixa Bank, Spain remains one of the most prominent destinations for real estate investment, combining lucrative opportunities with a high quality of life, making it a smart and sustainable investment choice.