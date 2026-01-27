High-level participation from ministers, ambassadors and international leaders underscores the Forum’s role in shaping inclusive growth across policy, finance, innovation and governance

WiSER marks milestone with the launch of its 10-Year Impact Report, showcasing a decade of empowering women to drive climate, policy and economic solutions

Abu Dhabi, UAE – More than 120 influential figures gathered to advance dialogue on women’s leadership in sustainability and inclusive development at an annual forum held by WiSER, a global platform founded by Masdar and Zayed Sustainability Prize. The event took place on Wednesday, January 14, as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2026.

Held under the theme, “Inclusive Pathways for Transformative Growth,” the Forum featured a series of high-level roundtable discussions examining how women’s leadership can drive systemic change, with a focus on inclusive finance, policy and governance reform, scaling innovation, advancing skills for the future of work, redefining leadership norms, and strengthening inclusive foresight to build long-term resilience. It welcomed participation from across government and international institutions, including H.E. Lucia Witbooi, Vice President of the Republic of Namibia.

Commenting on the importance of the Forum, H.E. Lucia Witbooi said: “Inclusion is the foundation of sustainable progress. When women are empowered to lead at the highest levels, institutions become more responsive, decision-making more balanced, and development more resilient. Global platforms like the WiSER Annual Forum play a vital role in ensuring that women’s voices help shape the policies and systems that define our collective future.”

Dr Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director of Brand and Strategic Initiatives at Masdar and WiSER Program Director, said: “Over the past ten years, WiSER has shown what becomes possible when women are trusted as leaders and supported to act. Looking ahead, our focus is on momentum and building pathways that enable women to lead the next era of sustainability, innovation, and policy. The future we are working toward is one where inclusion is not an aspiration, but a driver of lasting impact.”

During the Forum, WiSER launched its 10-Year Impact Report, marking a decade of advancing gender-inclusive leadership across the global sustainability agenda and setting out its vision for the decade ahead.

Since its launch in 2015, WiSER has grown into a globally recognized platform shaping the next generation of women sustainability leaders. Over the past decade, it has empowered more than 150 women through its flagship Pioneers program, delivered over 565 hours of structured one-to-one mentorship, and mobilized a global network of 35+ mentors and 85+ strategic partners.

Beyond the numbers, WiSER’s impact is reflected in the lived outcomes of the women it supports. Drawn from more than 30 countries, WiSER Pioneers are translating ideas into action, launching clean energy enterprises, shaping climate and energy policy, advancing innovation, and driving solutions that strengthen communities on the ground. Alumni have gone on to influence decision-making in government and industry, contribute to global forums such as the Conference of the Parties (COP), and apply technical expertise in ways that improve access to energy, water, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Through its annual forums, summits, and policy dialogues across six continents, WiSER has convened over 4,000 influential voices from government, industry, academia, and civil society, building a powerful pipeline of inclusive leadership. Working with partners worldwide, WiSER channels insights from these collaborations into white papers, podcasts, and dialogues that shape policy, industry practice, and everyday decision-making.

The 10-year milestone also marks the launch of WiSER’s next phase, a renewed vision for the decade ahead. Looking toward 2035, WiSER will expand its global footprint, deepen alumni engagement, scale field-based programs such as WiSER Cares, and strengthen policy advocacy to accelerate women’s leadership in sustainability worldwide.

WiSER’s journey demonstrates that gender equity is not peripheral to sustainability, it is foundational to progress. As the platform enters its next decade, it calls on governments, businesses and civil society to partner in building a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable future.

To download the full report and learn more, visit: https://masdar.ae/-/media/corporate-revamp/downloads/wiser/celebrating-10-years-of-wiser-impact-report.pdf

About WiSER

WiSER is a global platform that champions women as leaders of sustainable change.

Since 2015, WiSER has focused on the core pillars of education, engagement and empowerment, and is born of the UAE leadership’s longstanding and continuing commitment to the role of women; a commitment traced directly back to the vision of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Aligned closely with the UAE’s broader vision of driving inclusive action and promoting gender equity, the platform champions women’s leadership in critical sectors such as renewable energy, the environment and sustainable development.

About Masdar

Established in 2006, Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is leading the global energy transformation by investing in, developing and operating renewable energy projects that deliver commercial returns while providing reliable, affordable clean power worldwide.

With over 20 years’ experience in renewables, Masdar has a diverse, derisked portfolio totaling over 65 gigawatts (GW) globally, including the world’s fastest-growing energy markets.

Jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC and Mubadala, Masdar is driving the scale-up of renewables worldwide, targeting a portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030.

For Masdar media inquiries, please contact: press@masdar.ae

For more information please visit: http://www.masdar.ae and connect: facebook.com/masdar.ae and x.com/masdar

About the Zayed Sustainability Prize

The Zayed Sustainability Prize, a portfolio entity of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, is the UAE’s pioneering award for innovative solutions to global challenges.

A tribute to the legacy and vision of the UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Prize aims to drive sustainable development worldwide.

Each year, across the Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action and Global High Schools categories, the Prize rewards organisations and high schools for their groundbreaking solutions to our planet’s most pressing needs.

Through its 128 winners, in 17 years, the Prize has positively impacted over 400 million lives across the globe, inspiring innovators to amplify their impact, and chart a sustainable future for all.