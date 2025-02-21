31st edition, doubling in size and expanding the platform across two venues – Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai Expo City (DEC) solidifies Gulfood’s position as the largest and most powerful F&B event in the world

DUBAI: Building on the hugely successful Gulfood legacy, and in response to record demand from the global F&B community, Dubai World Trade Centre’s (DWTC) announcement of Gulfood 2026 has already attracted interest from key industry sectors during the 2025 show. Marking a milestone in its evolution, the expansion taking place 26-30 January 2026, allows Gulfood to further advance its pivotal role in creating value and impact for the global food sector, enabling it to fully service the entire F&B network, and firmly placing the event as the epicentre of international food trade.

Two Venues, Double the Impact

Dubai Expo City, host of both Expo 2020 Dubai and COP28, is on course to become a premier international business district, and the largest purpose-built indoor events and exhibitions venue in the region. With the twin-venue offering greater capacity to grow and meet swelling space demand, it will include new sectors to the existing Gulfood umbrella offering tremendous added value to participants, expanding the food trade and innovation ecosystem necessary to boost the advancement of the global food industry.

The Future of Gulfood Celebrated

Aligned with its robust growth trajectory, Gulfood 2026 will present immense opportunities for disruptors and new product innovations, giving exhibitors a first-mover advantage in a ripe market at the first major food event of the year. Leading and new-to-market F&B brands will have ample opportunities to showcase a broader array of products and services on the expansive show floor; more creative presentation capabilities and first-time exhibitors will have a brand-new platform to showcase ground-breaking innovation to a diversified global community of buyers across the industry.

“Gulfood 2025 has been a huge success for all our brands and after the announcement of 2026, we have already booked our stands for next year and 2027. We have been exhibiting at Gulfood for 27 years, and this strategic move to have two locations is something we are excited about. I believe separating the exhibitors will make it easier for our target consumers to find and visit us, benefiting everyone involved in 2026,’ comments Bhushant Ghandi, Division Manager at Trubell.

Having exhibited for the past four editions Jordi Montfort, Secretary General, Spanish Poultry and Meat Association offered. ‘With the business we are developing here in the region, it’s very exciting to know what’s ahead. Gulfood 2026 will be a strategic point for the Spanish meat sector’s plans as we are continuing to establish and scale our business in the UAE and wider GCC region.’

‘Gulfood 2025 has allowed us to get more than 500 leads to business, so we are excited for Gulfood 2026. Gulfood’s expansion for next year will make it easier to differentiate between the segments and easier for visitors to navigate throughout the space,’ added Anand Bhesdadiya, Director at Stallion Commodities (India) Pvt LTD.

Food Universe in One Show: Expanded Sectors and Incorporation of Other Gulfood Events

New sectors on tap for the 2026 edition include: Digital Innovation, Startups, Logistics, Fresh & Perishables, Health, Wellness & Functional Foods, Next-Gen Food and Beverages, Hospitality, HoReCa, Foodservice Innovation, and more. Existing sections, Power Brands, Pulses & Grains, Fats & Oils, Meat & Poultry, Beverages, World Food and Dairy will return.

Other events under Gulfood will be incorporated into the mega show’s new format. Gulfood Green, a platform for the entire food ecosystem to exchange insights on sustainable practices, food security, food waste and solutions from farm to fork. Gulfood Startups connects the entire global F&B start-up community with venture capitalists (VCs), angel investors, incubators, accelerators and innovation builders.

Catering to the burgeoning HoReCa and food service industry, GulfHost, MENA’s premier hospitality and foodservice equipment event will join. The addition presents a significant opportunity for the industry to explore the latest in smart kitchens, artificial intelligence (AI) & automation, sustainable solutions, and modular innovations designed to help elevate operations and customer experiences.

Gulfood Logistics, a new addition, will bring together all aspects of logistics, from supply chain management and cold chain solutions to cutting-edge innovations in transportation and storage, offering a wide-ranging view of the logistics ecosystem shaping the F&B industry will be added.

Comprehensive operational preparations are already underway to ensure a smooth citywide experience for exhibitors and visitors during the event, with special attention placed on parking solutions, visitor flow, easily accessible premium hotel accommodation, airport proximity and connective public transport to accommodate the large number of expected attendees across both venues, for a seamless experience, reflecting Dubai’s leading position in hosting world-class mega-events.

About Gulfood2026

Gulfood continues to be the gold standard event for the global F&B community, that propels valuable international trade partnerships, introduces the latest food innovations and informs key policies that guide international food commerce. Gulfood is the first opportunity of the year for the F&B industry to convene from across the world, in Dubai, to deep dive into international trends, enabling unparalleled insights that influence global food and drink practices, and to chart the way forward to where the global food industry goes next.

About Dubai Expo City

The AED10 billion expansion masterplan, approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, in September 2024, will transform Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) into the region’s largest indoor events venue upon completion. The expanded DEC will serve as the new home for mega exhibitions and allowing Dubai to double the number of large-scale events hosted annually from around 300 today to over 600 by 2033, reinforcing the emirates’ status as a leading hub for international exhibitions and business events. The DEC masterplan supports the establishment of Dubai's new urban centre, encompassing Expo City Dubai – the UAE’s first 15-minute city – the overall Dubai South community, and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), in line with the ambitious goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.