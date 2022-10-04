Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the 8th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) concluded in Dubai. It was organised by the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. The summit was held under the theme ‘Climate Action Leadership through Collaboration: The Roadmap to Net-Zero’. A large number of ministers, experts, decision-makers, officials, representatives of institutions, and the academic community from around the world took part in the Summit.

During a ministerial roundtable on green economy at WGES with around 25 ministers and officials from around the world, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of WGEO and MD&CEO of DEWA, launched the ‘Global Alliance on Green Economy’ to build a coalition of countries, prioritising a green economy in the context of climate action and sustainable development, to enhance the capacity of developing countries, provide support for their green economy transition projects and exchange knowledge on implementation.

Al Tayer said that the Alliance will continue to grow, be replicated, and be upscaled in various domains. He invited leaders across the world to join this journey and support effective green economic solutions that address the current economic and environmental needs.

“If we want to fast-track our transition to a green economy, we must all work together, and to do so, we need one platform with one common objective. The UAE Global Alliance on Green Economy seeks to provide such a platform. I extend my sincere appreciation to WGEO for supporting the Alliance. I look forward to achieving new milestones with our partners, learning from each other, and inspiring each other to reach new heights in our shared pursuit of a sustainable way of life,” said HE Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

